Apple Valley Rite-Aid to permanently close in January

An army of shoppers flooded one Apple Valley Rite Aid store to grab heavily discounted products after discovering the company planned to shutter the location.

On Thursday, store employees at the pharmacy store on the corner of Highway 18 and Navajo Road in Apple Valley told the Daily Press the store will permanently close on Jan. 22.

Employees also explained that shelves with yellow banners would disclose discounts of 50 to 70% on select items.

At one point, over 20 people were in line with shopping carts loaded with makeup, hair supplies, cleaning items, food, candy, toys, cleaning supplies and more.

Several cars were also lined up to pick up prescriptions at the store’s drive-through window.

“It makes me sad that this Rite Aid is closing,” Apple Valley resident Rebecca Cortez said. “People will lose jobs and the Village will have another empty building to get vandalized.”

Cortez, along with several shoppers, said the building property needs to be quickly occupied, but not with a gas station or car wash.

Bankruptcy filing

The Apple Valley Rite Aid dodged the closing bullet in October when Rite Aid officials said they didn't have immediate plans to close stores in the High Desert as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

At that time, Rite Aid officials announced plans to shutter more than 150 locations, 31 in California, after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.

As part of the bankruptcy process, Rite Aid confirmed that it would be closing “underperforming” stores, according to court documents.

Nine High Desert stores were spared at that time, including three in Victorville, two in Hesperia, two in Apple Valley, one in Phelan and one in Barstow.

The other Apple Valley Rite Aid is located near the corner of Bear Valley Road and Jess Ranch Parkway.

The timeline of the 31 store closures had not been determined and was subject to change, according to court documents.

“We are committed to delivering the leading healthcare products and services that you expect from us,” company officials wrote. “You can still find what you are looking for at our stores and fill your prescriptions at our pharmacies.”

Company officials had proposed to close as many as 500 of its more than 2,000 stores according to the Associated Press.

Rite Aid’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey cited $8.6 billion in total debts and $7.6 billion in assets.

