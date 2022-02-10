Apple Valley store owners offer reward for recovery of stolen box truck

The owners of Apple Valley Discount Store are offering a reward to anyone with information leading to the recovery of their stolen box truck

The owners of Apple Valley Discount Store are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the recovery of their stolen box truck.

The owners took to Facebook Wednesday to announce that their company truck had been stolen at approximately 4 a.m. that day.

The owners told the Daily Press the truck was stolen from a secured area at the store located at 13584 Central Road in Apple Valley.

The white box truck has a large green “HD Surplus” logo on both sides of the vehicle with a California license plate number 75335W2.

The owners said the incident was reported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

On Wednesday night, the store owner told the Daily Press that there have been no significant leads. However, two people said they might have seen the truck somewhere near Highway 138 and on Bear Valley Road heading toward Interstate 15.

Anyone with information about the stolen truck should contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

