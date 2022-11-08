Apple Valley suspect arrested for stealing, assault and crashing a stolen truck

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Vallentino Leon VeltriMartinez, 18, of Apple Valley on suspicion of stealing from a liquor store, assaulting a 60-year-old man, then stealing and crashing his truck.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested an 18-year-old man from Apple Valley on suspicion of stealing from a liquor store, assaulting a 60-year-old man, then stealing and crashing his truck.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a robbery at Apple Valley Liquor at 17993 Highway 18.

The store is in The Knolls Center near the corner of Apple Valley Road and Outer Hwy. 18.

The suspect, later identified as Vallentino Leon VeltriMartinez, stole energy drinks from the location and, upon exiting, was confronted by the victim, sheriff’s officials said.

VeltriMartinez struck the victim in the head with an energy drink and fled in the victim's truck west on Highway 18.

VeltriMartinez drove into opposing lanes and collided with a vehicle before crashing into the side of the hill on Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville.

A tow truck driver witnessed the incident, followed VeltriMartinez and blocked him until deputies arrived.

A felony traffic stop was initiated but VeltriMartinez did not initially comply. He was arrested a short time later and was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

VeltriMartinez was transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, where he was booked on suspicion of robbery, grand theft auto and assault with a deadly weapon.

On Tuesday, VeltriMartinez remained at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Victorville Superior Court.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by sheriff’s officials to contact Deputy Alarcon at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760- 956-5001.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Apple Valley man arrested for stealing, assault, crashing stolen truck