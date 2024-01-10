Apple Valley woman arrested on suspicion of assaulting man with deadly weapon

Jenelle Jasmine Davila, 18, of Apple Valley was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a man with a deadly weapon.

An Apple Valley teenager is accused of assaulted an 18-year-old man, according to authorities.

On Monday, deputies responded to a report of an assault at a home in the 21400 block of Del Oro Road. When deputies arrived, they spoke with the man, who had visible wounds, deputies said.

Deputies say that Jenelle Jasmine Davila, 18, had thrown a metal object at the man. It's unclear what sparked the incident or if Davila knew the man prior to the altercation.

The man, also an Apple Valley resident, suffered swelling and multiple scratches. He did not require medical attention, police said.

Davila was arrested and booked into to the High Desert Detention Center. She remains at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $40,000, sheriff’s officials reported.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to call the Apple Valley sheriff’s station at 760-240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

