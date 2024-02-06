What is Apple Vision Pro? Your guide to tech giant's latest product and the hype behind it

Since the release of the Apple Vision Pro last week, public reaction has been divided over its purpose and usage.

Although this is not the first headset to use mixed reality technology, like Meta Quest 3, the Vision Pro has captured the media's attention with its futuristic design and features.

Whether worn in the street, on public transit or even in the driver's seat, internet users seem to be torn between obsession and passivity. The controversial device is raising many questions about the logistics of this new headset and its function within one's technologically dependent lifestyle.

Here's what to know about the Apple Vision pro and what it does.

Influencer iJustine wears her Vision Pro at the launch of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple The Grove in Los Angeles, California, on February 2, 2024.

What is Apple Vision Pro and what does it do?

The Apple Vision Pro utilizes visionOS — Apple's first spatial operating system — to blend the virtual world with reality.

When wearing the headset, apps will use a multitude of senses to seem like they are physically in your space, according to Apple. With the Vision Pro, you can take photos and videos, watch entertainment on streaming services and make FaceTime calls.

Navigating this system uses a combination of eye and hand movements and voice dictation.

When was Apple Vision Pro released?

The Apple Vision Pro was released on Feb. 2 at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple store online.

A set is displayed Feb. 2 at the launch of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple The Grove in Los Angeles, California. The Vision Pro, the tech giant's $3,499 headset, is its first major release since the Apple Watch nine years ago.

How much does Apple Vision Pro cost?

Starting at $3,499, the Vision Pro's price depends on various available upgrades, according to Apple.

If you need optical inserts, it will cost an additional $99 and prescription lenses will cost an additional $149. If you want extra storage, each upgrade will cost an additional $200. AppleCare+ can also be added for $499.

Is it legal to drive with Apple Vision Pro?

Although driving while wearing the Apple Vision Pro is not explicitly illegal, it is considered reckless driving. According to a statement by a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration spokesperson, "driving while wearing a VR headset is reckless and disregards the safety of everyone on the road." Apple also advises users against driving with the headset on.

Is the Apple Vision Pro waterproof?

The Vision Pro and its battery are not waterproof. Apple recommends users protect the device from "dampness, humidity, or wet weather, such as rain, snow, and fog."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What is Apple Vision Pro? Your guide to the latest tech craze