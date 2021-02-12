Apple's plans for virtual reality are getting clearer

Rumors have swirled for years about Apple’s VR and AR ambitions. The company does have AR Kit, its augmented reality software development platform, but Apple still hasn’t made hardware of its own. Last week, however, a handful of reports gave us clearer details on Apple’s AR and VR hardware plans than we’ve ever heard before.

It started with a report from The Information that painted a picture of Apple’s ambitious potential headset. The device could cost around $3,000, feature two 8K displays and contain a dozen cameras for for tracking movement and showing real-world video to the person wearing it.

A few days later, Bloomberg reported that Apple’s Dan Riccio was now in charge of the company’s headset project. Previously, Riccio was in charge of Hardware Engineering more broadly, but Apple announced in late January that Riccio would be in charge of an unnamed new project. Between Riccio’s new role and all the details we’re hearing about the headset, it looks like Apple’s mixed reality hardware is closer than ever to a real thing.