Apple wants you to send your best iPhone photos in return for, cough, exposure

Apple wants your best iPhone shots, but it won't pay you if it ends up using them.

On Tuesday, the company announced a photo contest that asks iPhone users to "submit their best shots."

"The winning photos will be featured on billboards in select cities, Apple retail stores and online," the company said in a blog post. Unfortunately, there's no mention of any monetary compensation.

The contest, which goes on from Jan. 22 to Feb. 7, accepts anyone over 18 (except Apple employees and their immediate families) and looks for outstanding photos shot exclusively on the iPhone. A panel of 11 judges, which includes Apple's Phil Schiller and former official White House photographer Pete Souza, will determine the 10 winning photos. The winners will be announced in February. Read more...

