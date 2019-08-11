Apple Watch accessories and charging docks on sale

Twitter More

The Apple Watch is often regarded as a perfect piece of tech. Not only is it trendy, but it's also extremely customizable and feature-rich, leaving little to be desired. But even then, you can still trick it out with accessories to improve your experience.

Whether you're on the hunt for a new charging dock or a stylish strap, you can find something you want in this roundup of discounted Apple Watch accessories:

For something as sleek as the Apple Watch, it's only fitting that you park it on something with the same aesthetic. Featuring a modern design, the Nomad Stand is an aircraft-grade, precision-cut aluminum stand that holds your watch upright and keeps your charging cable out of sight. Its high-friction rubber footing and copper alloy base allow for stability, while the space between the design makes sure your $399 timepiece isn't scratched. Read more...

