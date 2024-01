TechCrunch

Ubiquity Ventures is the latest firm, securing another $75 million in capital commitments for its third fund. Sunil Nagaraj is the solo general partner at Ubiquity, having started the firm in 2017 and closed his debut fund of $30 million in 2018. Nagaraj, who was previously with Bessemer Venture Partners for six years, says he has “the power of being nerdy and early,” which is what led to his 2014 seed investment in Auth0 while at that firm.