The best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch and smartwatch deals for 2023

Whether you’re swapping out an aging wearable or are brand new to smartwatches, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to get a deal on an Apple Watch. The discounts extend to all three models in Apple’s current lineup, including the premium Apple Watch Ultra, the flagship Apple Watch Series 8 and the more affordable Apple Watch SE. Options from other brands like Samsung and Fitbit are also on sale. We’ve rounded up some of our recommended fitness trackers that are getting Prime Day discounts as well. Here are the best Prime Day deals on Apple Watches we could find.

Apple Watch Series 8

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) $280 $399 Save $119 Apple's flagship Series 8 is currently our favorite smartwatch and Prime Day is making it much more affordable. $280 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the brand’s most recent flagship and usually sells for $399 for the 41mm GPS model. Prime Day brings it down to $280, which is the best price we've seen. The Series 8 is our top pick in our guide to smartwatches because it combines detailed health and fitness tracking with seamless iPhone integration. New features include temperature sensors, ECG and blood oxygen readings, crash detection, and improved sleep metrics. The upcoming WatchOS 10 will bump the utility even more with widgets plus expanded health, fitness and mindfulness features.

Apple Watch SE

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget Apple Watch SE (GPS 40mm) $200 $249 Save $49 Apple's most affordable smartwatch packs many of the same features as the Series 8, though it's missing a few of the health data sensors and the always-on display. If you can live without that, you'll get a lot for the money, especially during Prime Day. $200 at Amazon

The most affordable smartwatch in the lineup is the Apple Watch SE. Usually $250, Prime Day discounts are making it just $200 for the 40 mm size. The 44mm version is usually $270 but down to $230 for the sale. We called the SE “the best smartwatch $250 can buy” in our Engadget review. It uses the same processor, matches the 50 meter water resistance and looks nearly identical to the Apple Watch 8, though the SE lacks dust resistance and the always-on display. It also can’t give blood oxygen, temperature and EKG readings. But if you don’t need those things, you can save money while still getting plenty of fitness and health data along with seamless integration with your iPhone.

Smartwatches from other brands

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) $160 $280 Save $120 For those who prefer Android phones, the Galaxy Watch 5 is our top recommendation. $160 at Amazon

Of course, Apple Watches only work with iPhones. For those who prefer Android devices, the Galaxy Watch 5 is our top recommendation in our smartwatch guide. Usually $280, it’s currently $160, which is 43 percent off. Samsung’s latest wearables run on Google’s Wear OS and gives you plenty of health data and fitness tracking along with sleep coaching and body composition analysis.

Fitbit Versa 2

Photo by Cherlynn Low / Engadget Fitbit Versa 2 $124 $150 Save $26 The Fitbit Versa 2 is the budget pick in our guide to smartwatches. It delivers plenty of health data and can pair with either iPhones or Android devices. $124 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 is the budget pick in our smartwatch guide and down to $124 for Prime Day. Fitbit devices have always been fitness-focused and the Versa 2 tracks and auto-detects a slew of different workouts giving you plenty of data. But since it’s a smartwatch, it can play Spotify, has Alexa built in and brings your phone notifications and hundreds of apps to your wrist. It’s also device agnostic, pairing up with either iPhones or Android devices.

Fitness Trackers

Fitbit Charge 5

Photo by Valentina Palladino / Engadget Fitbit Charge 5 $100 $150 Save $50 This is our favorite fitness tracker. It features a longer battery life than a smartwatch but provides plenty of health, fitness and sleep data to dive into. $100 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is our favorite overall tracker, and is currently $100 or $50 off its usual price. Fitness trackers aren’t as fully featured as smartwatches, but that typically means they have a longer battery life and cost a little less. We like the Charge 5 for its comprehensive activity tracking and health monitoring that comes in a thin profile with a multi-day battery life. It also pairs with both Apple and Android phones.

Fitbit Inspire 3

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget Fitbit Inspire 3 $80 $100 Save $20 The updated Inspire 3 has a sleek design and includes a color touchscreen and connected GPS, meaning you'll need to bring your phone to track runs, but the affordability here is tough to beat — particularly after the Prime Day discount. $80 at Amazon

Our favorite budget fitness tracker is Fitbit’s Inspire 3 and Prime Day is making it even more affordable with a 20-percent discount that makes it just $80 rather than $100. It doesn’t have built-in GPS, but if you bring your phone along, its connected GPS capabilities will give you all the same data. It does offer monitoring for your heart rate, blood oxygen and skin temperature variations.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.