Apple Watch Black Friday deals start at $179 and you’re crazy if you pass them up!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

I love my Apple Watch, but I’m kind of annoyed with it right now. Why? It’s because I definitely should’ve waited for Black Friday to buy one! This year’s Black Friday Apple Watch deals are crazy, with prices starting at just $179 for the Apple Watch SE. You can also get the new Apple Watch Series 9 (up to $100 off) and Apple Watch Ultra 2 ($60 off) at the lowest prices ever!

For even crazier sales, check out Amazon’s featured Black Friday deals.

Today's Top Deals







Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport…

Price: $179.00

You Save: $70.00 (28%)

Buy Now







Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport Loo…

Price: $329.99

You Save: $69.01 (17%)

Buy Now







Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue Alpine Lo…

Price: $739.00

You Save: $60.00 (8%)

Buy Now

More Top Deals from BGR