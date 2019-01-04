Apple Watch, Fitbit, yoga mats, iPad, NutriBullet, Instant Pot, ClassPass, and more on sale for Jan. 4

Twitter More

Facebook More

You made it! The weekend is finally here and it's time for a little rest and relaxation for a few days. To get the most out of your time off of work, we rounded up the best deals on electronics (like the Google Home and GoPro), kitchen products like Instant Pot and Ninja, plus Amazon devices for video streaming and smart home security.

If your resolution for 2019 is to eat better, work out, and to get healthier overall, check out some great deals today on yoga mats, protein powder, Keto Diet cookbooks, and NutriBullet systems, plus get your first month of ClassPass totally free.

In addition, we also found deals on Udemy online courses for web design, photography basics, animation, and more. For the new year, all courses are on sale starting at just $9.99. Read more...

More about Home, Gopro, Apple Watch, Google Home, and Beats