Apple Watch Series 4 models are back on sale on Amazon at all-time low prices

Popular new Apple products rarely go on sale with worthwhile discounts, but there are exceptions to every rule. One such exception can be found right now on Amazon, where there are multiple Apple Watch Series 4 models that have just gone back on sale at all-time low prices. The Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) with Space Gray Aluminum Case and Black Sport Band is down to just $349.99, while the 44mm version of the same popular setup is just $379.99. If you want to upgrade to the models with cellular connectivity, you can save $50 on an Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) with Space Gray Aluminum Case and Black Sport Band or $70 on a high-end Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) with Space Black Stainless Steel Case and Black Sport Band. There’s no telling how long these deals will stick around, so you had better check them out soon. Also, be sure to click around because there are other models on sale as well!
Here are the highlights from the product page:
- GPS + Cellular
- Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker
- Electrical and optical heart sensors
- Digital Crown with haptic feedback
- 50% louder speaker
- S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor
- Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection
- Swimproof
- watchOS 5
- Aluminum or stainless steel case
