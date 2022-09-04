The Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $299 at Amazon

Just days before Apple’s September 7th event , Amazon has discounted the company’s Series 7 smartwatch. You can get the 41mm GPS model in “Starlight” for $299, down from $399. The $100 price drop represents the best discount on the 41mm model since it was on sale for $280 during Amazon Prime Day earlier this summer. Unfortunately, most other sizes and colors are either sold out or otherwise unavailable.

Buy Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon - $299

Engadget deputy reviews editor Cherlynn Low gave the Apple Watch Series 7 a score of 90 when she reviewed the wearable last fall. The Apple Watch was already one of the best fitness trackers you could buy going into 2021. The Series 7 merely made it better with a larger screen, faster charging and overnight respiratory tracking.

With Apple widely expected to announce the Series 8 at its event on Wednesday, you’re probably wondering whether it makes sense to buy a Series 7 at this point. For what it’s worth, most prerelease leaks have suggested the company doesn’t have many big upgrades planned for its next smartwatch. The Series 8 will reportedly include a new body temperature sensor capable of notifying you when you’re running a fever, but won’t ship with a faster processor or significantly better display. The company also reportedly plans to announce a new “Pro” variant of the Apple Watch, but that device is expected to cost more than the standard Series 8 models.

