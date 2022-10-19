We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Apple Watch Series 8 returns to an all-time low of $349

Don't worry if you missed out on initial discounts for the Apple Watch Series 8 — they're back. Amazon is once again selling the 41mm GPS smartwatch at the all-time low price of $349 that you saw during the Prime Day Early Access sale. The deal only applies to this smaller case size and rules out cellular models, but you'll have your choice of colors.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a slight step up from the Series 7, but that's not necessarily a bad thing at this price. The new wristwear adds crash detection that could prove useful in an emergency, while temperature monitoring can help track ovulation cycles if you're trying to conceive. The features we liked from Series 7 are still intact, including an excellent always-on display, brisk performance (including charging) and a robust operating system.

That does mean some hitches remain. Apple's sleep tracking is relatively limited even with watchOS 9. And while the new low-power mode can stretch battery life, you'll likely still want to charge every day. And if you don't need the always-on screen or advanced health tracking, the Apple Watch SE offers much of the core experience for less. When the price difference is down to $100, however, the Series 8 is considerably easier to justify.

