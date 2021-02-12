Apple is making it easier to unlock your phone when wearing a mask

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor

On the grand list of First World problems, not being able to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask is undoubtedly at the top.

That said, come on, it’s pretty annoying. And I, along with a lot of other iPhone owners, am not above complaining loudly about a minor inconvenience. Don’t get me wrong: Face ID is a great technology. It literally lets me pay for a six-pack with my mug.

And Apple (AAPL) certainly couldn’t have predicted that its face scanning technology, first introduced in 2017, would meet its Achilles’ heel in the form of a blue surgical mask, but here we are. I frequently find myself having to unlock my phone using my passcode while wearing a mask at the grocery store to check my list. And chances are, you’ve had to do the same to comply with mask regulations in your area.

Thankfully, the tech giant has a solution coming to iOS. There’s just one caveat. In order for you to take advantage of Apple’s Face ID fix, you’ll also need an Apple Watch.

Here’s how to securely unlock your iPhone by bypassing Face ID using your Apple Watch.

You’ll need to use a beta or wait

It’s important to note that Apple’s face mask bypass is part of a public beta, meaning it’s not quite ready for prime time. The company will release the feature via upcoming iOS and watchOS updates.

It’s not recommended that you use a beta unless you’re doing so on a backup device, so you may want to hold off. But if you’re curious, you can do so by signing up for Apple’s beta program and downloading the latest versions of both operating systems.

You&#39;ll soon be able to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask. But you&#39;ll need an Apple Watch to do it. (Image: Howley)
You'll soon be able to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask. But you'll need an Apple Watch to do it. (Image: Howley)

If you’d rather err on the side of caution, you likely won’t have to wait much longer for those updates to become available. Once they are, though, you’ll need to download them for both your iPhone and Apple Watch.

When that’s set, you’ll be able to open the Settings app and select Face ID & Passcode.

Enter your iPhone’s passcode, the combination that lets you unlock your phone, and scroll down to Unlock with Apple Watch.

From here, you’ll select the Apple Watch you want to use to unlock your phone, and move the slider to the on position.

Now that you’re set up, pop your mask on and swipe up on your phone to unlock it. Your watch will vibrate, telling you that you’ve successfully unlocked your phone. And that’s that.

Keep a few things in mind, though. To use the feature, your watch will need to have a passcode of its own that you enter when you put it on to unlock it. You’ll also need to be wearing your watch, and for it to be unlocked on your wrist.

Once that’s all set, you’ll no longer have to deal with the inconvenience of having to type in your phone’s passcode while wearing a mask again.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Sign up here.
Yahoo Finance Tech

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit. Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance newsFor tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay.

Latest Stories

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • Romney says footage shown at impeachment trial let him know how close he was to danger

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday evening that when House impeachment managers showed previously unreleased law enforcement footage of the Capitol riot during the day's proceedings, he learned just how close he had been to the mob. In the video, Romney is shown running into Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who motions for him to turn around, as he was headed directly toward the rioters. Immediately after the attack, video was released showing Goodman diverting the mob away from the Senate chambers, and Romney told reporters he did not know that the same officer had helped him that day. "I look forward to thanking him when I next see him," Romney said, adding he feels "very fortunate" that Goodman was "there to get me in the right direction." Seeing the new footage of the attack was "very troubling," he said, and witnessing the "great violence that our Capitol Police and others were subjected to ... tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional." More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • FBI: Capitol rioter dubbed 'Doobie Smoker' arrested

    A California man seen wearing American flag pants and allegedly smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riot has been arrested in Virginia, authorities said. Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez, of Ventura, California, is scheduled for a remote hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. Gonzalez, who is identified in court documents as the man with the joints in multiple videos, was arrested by the FBI at an apartment in Virginia Beach, authorities said.

  • Nikki Haley says Trump won't run again: "He's fallen so far"

    Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she does not believe former President Trump will run for federal office again in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, telling Politico in an extensive profile: "I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far."Why it matters: Haley has left little doubt that she will run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. The profile by Politico's Tim Alberta painted the picture of a staunch Republican who has wavered between defending and condemning her former boss — who still holds massive influence within the party's base.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Behind the scenes: "Since last fall, I’ve spent nearly six hours talking with Haley on-the-record," Alberta wrote. "I’ve also spoken with nearly 70 people who know her: friends, associates, donors, staffers, former colleagues. From those conversations, two things are clear. First, Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024. Second, she doesn’t know which Nikki Haley will be on the ballot."The big picture: In December, before the Capitol riot, Haley defended Trump's refusal to concede defeat to Joe Biden and his indulgence in election conspiracy theories, blaming his lawyers for doing him "a disservice" by not telling him the truth of his loss.“I understand the president. I understand that genuinely, to his core, he believes he was wronged,” Haley told Politico in December. “This is not him making it up.”She equated Trump's perception of the false election claims to a colorblind person, saying: "That would be like you saying that grass is blue and you genuinely believing it. Is it irresponsible that you’re colorblind and you truly believe that?”“There’s nothing that you’re ever going to do that’s going to make him feel like he legitimately lost the election. He’s got a big bully pulpit. He should be responsible with it," she added.After the riot, Haley told Politico in a subsequent interview that Trump had "let us down," referring to Republicans.“He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him," she said. "And we can’t let that ever happen again.” The former governor of South Carolina specifically criticized Trump for turning on Vice President Pence in his campaign to force him to overturn the Electoral College vote, even though Pence lacked that constitutional authority to begin with."I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him," Haley said. "Like, I’m disgusted by it.”Yes, but: Despite her harsh words for Trump's actions, Haley said that she believes impeachment is a "waste of time." Instead, she said Trump's isolation from mainstream politics is enough of a punishment."I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving.”Worthy of your time: Read the full profile Go deeper: Nikki Haley's new PAC steers clear of Trump brandLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Terrorist's mother sentenced for shredding planning document

    The mother of one of the shooters who carried out a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, California, was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for shredding a document used to plan the massacre that killed 14 people and wounded 22. A federal judge also fined Rafia Sultana Shareef $5,500, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Shareef, the 67-year-old mother of shooter Syed Rizwan Farook, had pleaded guilty to a single count of alteration, destruction and mutilation of records.

  • U.S. and Israeli national security advisers hold call on Iran

    Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben Shabbat discussed Iran with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on a secure video call on Thursday, according to two Israeli officials.Why it matters: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Ben Shabbat to lead Israel's talks on Iran with regional partners and world powers — most importantly, with the Biden administration, the Israeli officials say.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The Biden administration is drafting its strategy on the Iran nuclear deal and broader strategy toward Tehran. Israel is concerned Biden will return to the 2015 nuclear deal and lift sanctions. The Biden administration has said it intends to do so if Iran returns to compliance with the deal, but will consult with Israel before it makes any decisions.Thursday's call was the second between Sullivan and Ben Shabbat, but was much longer than the previous call and included several other officials on both sides, the Israeli officials say.National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne confirmed the call took place but didn’t provide further details.Behind the scenes: There has been an internal struggle within the Israeli government between Ben Shabbat and Mossad director Yossi Cohen over who would lead the talks with Biden on Iran.Cohen lobbied for the "Iran czar" position, claiming only he could convince the U.S. administration not to return to the Iran nuclear deal, sources familiar with the situation told me.Several Israeli reporters close to Cohen published stories saying he would be appointed, or had already been. One report suggested Cohen met Biden transition officials during a visit to Washington in January. Biden’s team flatly denied that.White House officials were puzzled by the constant leaks about Cohen’s alleged contacts with the Biden administration but didn’t comment.After the first phone call between Sullivan and Ben Shabbat last month, Sullivan issued a statement saying he'd invited Ben Shabbat to start a strategic dialogue. That gave Ben Shabbat an advantage over Cohen.Several days ago, Netanyahu decided to hand the Iran czar role to Ben Shabbat, though that could change after Israel's March 23 elections.Israeli officials think Netanyahu’s decision was partially due to Cohen’s tense relations with other senior national security officials, like IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. Others think Cohen’s media campaign hurt his case.What’s next: Ben Shabbat is expected to hold several interagency meetings in the coming week to draft the Israeli strategy on the Iran nuclear deal issue.The next step will be a high-level meeting on Iran including Netanyahu, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and other senior national security, intelligence and foreign policy officials.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • More Inside the Light-Filled Los Feliz Home of Two Art-World Wonders

    Between the collection of gallery owner Nino Mier and his wife and Barbara Gladstone Gallery partner Caroline Luce, there are over 300 works of art.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Alabama cancels execution after court requires pastor

    An Alabama inmate on Thursday won a reprieve from a scheduled lethal injection after the U.S. Supreme Court said the state must allow his personal pastor in the death chamber. The lethal injection of Willie B. Smith III was called off by Alabama after justices maintained an injunction issued by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals saying he could not be executed without his pastor present in chamber. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Samantha Rose said the execution would not proceed given the ruling.

  • Covid vaccines: Israel sees more hospitalisations in under-60s than elderly for first time

    For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Israelis aged over 60 are being hospitalised with Covid-19 in fewer numbers than their younger counterparts, scientists have announced, in the latest signal that the jabs are highly effective. In a post on Twitter Eran Segal, a scientist at the Weizmann Institute, said: "For the first time in the pandemic, there were fewer Covid-19 hospitalisations this week in the 60 y/o and older age group than in the 60 y/o and younger age group." He added: "The 60 y/o and older were first to vaccinate and 91% of them have been infected or vaccinated to date." Israel is running one of the fastest vaccination drives in the world, in which around 40 per cent of the population have already received their first jab. The vast majority of over-60s in Israel have also received vaccines provided by Pfizer and Moderna. The speedy pace of vaccinations has allowed Israel to partially lift its third nationwide lockdown and unveil its plans for returning to normality.

  • Mike Pence had ‘nuclear football’ with him as he was rushed to safety during Capitol riot

    Experts noted that though the insurrectionists could not have launched a nuclear attack because of security controls, they posed the threat of revealing classified information to the world

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • 18 bags of hacked-up body parts found in Mexico

    Prosecutors in the western Mexico state of Jalisco say that police have found 18 plastic bags full of hacked-up body parts on the outskirts of the city of Guadalajara. In November, authorities recovered 113 bodies and additional human remains from a secret grave in the town of El Salto, just outside Guadalajara. The state is home to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico’s most violent and powerful.

  • Fauci predicts 'everybody and anybody' will be able to get vaccinated starting in April

    Dr. Anthony Fauci has a dose of hope for Americans looking to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Right now, COVID-19 vaccines are in short supply, and every state has restricted their distribution to priority groups like older people and essential workers. But Fauci sees that turning around in just a few short months. "As we get into March and April, the number of available doses will allow for much more of a mass vaccination approach," he told the Today show on Thursday. "I would imagine by the time we get to April, that will be what I would call, for better wording, 'open season,'" Fauci added. "Namely, virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated." Still, it could take several months for everyone to nab an appointment and complete inoculation, he said. “By the time we get to April, that will be what I would call open season,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says about the timeline for vaccination availability for all groups to begin getting shots. pic.twitter.com/BMGD3YSVex — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 11, 2021 Fauci's prediction came just hours before President Biden announced the purchase of 200 million more vaccine doses. While visiting the National Institutes of Health on Thursday, Biden said 100 million more Moderna vaccine and 100 million more from Pfizer will be available this summer. That means the U.S. has purchased enough doses to vaccinate every American, and will have procured 300 million doses total by this summer. BREAKING: "We've now purchased enough vaccine supply to vaccinate all Americans," President Biden says after announcing the purchase of 200M more coronavirus vaccines (100M Moderna, 100M Pfizer). "We're now on track to have enough supply for 300M Americans by the end of July." pic.twitter.com/lGXtxFtKCP — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 11, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.Impeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logic

  • Impeachment trial — live: Trump defence claim case a ‘witch hunt’ and ‘political vengeance’ in fiery opening

    Follow for all the latest news from Congress, the White House and Mar-a-Lago

  • Kim Jong-un admits North Korea facing 'worst ever' crisis amid sanctions, Covid and natural disasters

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered tougher legal supervision to support his development plans, state media said Thursday, as he works to salvage an economy battered by the pandemic and other challenges. Kim faces what appears to be the toughest crisis of his nine-year rule as the already-troubled economy is hit by pandemic-related border closings that have sharply reduced the North's external trade, a spate of natural disasters last summer and persistent U.S.-led sanctions. During the party congress, Kim described the difficulties as the "worst-ever." Kim spoke Wednesday during a ruling Workers' Party meeting this week convened to follow up on decisions made at the ruling party's congress in January, where he admitted previous economic plans had failed and announced a new five-year development plan. Kim "stressed the importance to strengthen legal supervision and control over the establishment and executive process of the national economic plan," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.