Apple Watch Ultra: Take a dip with the most rugged Apple Watch yet

Deeply rugged, powerfully connected.
Deeply rugged, powerfully connected.

We love the new Apple Watch Ultra. Our reviewer found it to be extremely rugged. Chocked full of all the high end Apple sensors and processing you want, as well as a few special features like a mappable Action button, it's at the top of the Apple food chain for a reason.

Apple Watches have so many capabilities. The Ultra is a diver's friend, and is able to swim deep underwater—down to 328 feet. With a titanium frame, it's also about as bump proof as any high-end watch on the market. Altogether it should be rugged enough even for the most demanding power users.

New heights of technology.
New heights of technology.

This watch is expensive, but true Apple fans will love it. With a better battery life than older models, our reviewer found theirs lasted up to 60 hours on low power mode. It's special Action button gives you easy access to your most used apps and can be mapped to load up basic tools like a run tracker.

If you've been toying with getting an Apple Watch, but worried that it can't hold up to the wear and tear of your lifestyle, the answer is here. Future-proofed for the foreseeable future and ruggedly built, the Apple Watch Ultra is an investment that should last you years.

