Apple will keep using Qualcomm's 5G tech in iPhones until at least 2026
It hasn't yet been able to manufacture its own smartphone modems at scale.
On the eve of Apple's , Qualcomm announced it will continue to provide the company with 5G smartphone modems through 2026. It’s an indication that while Apple has successfully and ended its reliance on Intel, the company hasn’t been able to do the same with radios as yet.
However, it seems believes Apple will eventually be able to manufacture its own 5G radios at enough scale. Qualcomm to supply around 20 percent of the components Apple will need for its 2026 iPhones.
It’s been clear for a while that intends to build its own modems and bring more of the iPhone supply chain in house. It for $1 billion four years ago, getting its hands on useful patents and knowledgeable staff in the process, as notes. However, any plan to manufacture its own smartphone modems at scale evidently hasn’t come to pass yet.
The latest arrangement has no bearing on a patent license agreement between the companies . That pact has a six-year term with the option to extend it by two years. The latest accord between the two sides has likely been in the works for some time, given that new iPhones with Qualcomm modems will be hitting shelves in the coming days.