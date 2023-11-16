Apple will start supporting RCS in 2024

The green bubble-blue bubble divide may be getting smaller soon. 9to5Mac is reporting that Apple has confirmed it will support the RCS messaging standard that it's long eschewed. That's not to say that messages from Android devices will no longer appear green on Apple's iMessage app. It does mean that texts from iPhones to non-iOS devices will support the newer Rich Communication Services protocol, meaning they will not have to go through the aging SMS (and MMS) system. In the statement provided, Apple said "We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS."

That support will "work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users." With new features like voice memo transcriptions and check-in that aren't available on RCS, iMessage could still outshine default text messaging apps on Android. It also means there might not be change to any of the colors of the conversation bubbles.

Google has long taken potshots at Apple for not supporting RCS, saying the texting experience between iPhones and non-iPhones is so outdated it might as well be using a pager. With RCS support, messages between Android and iOS devices will be more secure (than over SMS), while media can be shared at higher quality.

A GSMA spokesperson told Engadget earlier this year that the RCS Universal Profile (UP) "provides the industry with an open, consistent, and global messaging service across networks and devices. It simplifies interoperability and enables OEMs and OS providers to achieve scale and give consumers a richer and more consistent messaging experience regardless of device or network."

It's not yet clear exactly when Apple plans to enable support for RCS UP, though the statement said "later next year." Today's announcement just happens to fall on the date that's the deadline for companies to file challenges at the European Union's General Court. Apple is reportedly looking to challenge the EU's decision to put all of the App Store on a digital antitrust list under its Digital Markets Act.

In September, Apple launched the iPhone 15 series, which are the company's first phones to come with USB-C charging ports in place of Lightning. This week, we also saw news about the release of the Qi 2 wireless charging standard with the new iPhones among the first available devices compatible with the updated protocols.

Whether it was brought on by EU regulations or other motivations, it's clear Apple is opening up parts of its walled garden to play nice with other devices. And maybe, just maybe, you won't have to "buy your mom an iPhone."