Apple won against Epic Games, but it's still appealing

Epic Games may have lost most of its case against Apple over its App Store practices, but the iPhone maker is still appealing part of the judgment.

Driving the news: Apple filed court papers on Thursday asking an appeals court to overrule the trial judge's order that Apple allow apps to direct users to outside websites to make purchases.

Why it matters: Both Epic and Apple are appealing pieces of the ruling. Epic wants Apple to be declared a monopoly and be forced to allow rival app stores and in-app payment mechanisms.

Apple argues the court erred in determining Apple broke California's Unfair Competition Law, and in deciding Epic would not be required to pay Apple's attorney fees.

Catch up quick: Epic, maker of the popular game Fortnite, sued Apple last year, arguing that the company was abusing a monopoly over its App Store.

After a trial, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers largely ruled in Apple's favor.

Epic appealed in January, arguing the judge "erred" in her antitrust rulings and that Apple unlawfully maintains monopolies in app distribution and in-app payment markets.

As part of its Thursday filing, Apple also rebutted Epic's case, arguing "Epic tries to change the narrative because it can show no clear error in [the judge's decision]."

Epic is asking for a "free ride" on Apple's "massive investment in iOS," exposing other developers and users to risks.

What's next: A final decision isn't expected until summer of 2023, Apple representatives said Thursday.

