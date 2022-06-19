Apple workers in Maryland become first to vote 'yes' for a union

Alexis Keenan
·Reporter
·3 min read

Apple Store workers in Maryland on Saturday became the first group of employees in the retail giant's 46-year history to win the right to union representation.

The union victory, with 65 in favor of a union and 33 opposing one, comes as workers across tech and retail sectors ramp up petitions for labor representation. The victories threaten decades-old business models that have allowed many large corporations in the U.S. to operate without concerns over collective bargaining.

Ballots from Apple's (AAPL) Towson Town Center tallied on Saturday evening at the end of a four-day vote resulted in votes overwhelmingly in favor of joining the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, according to a union representative.

The workers originally organized into a group called the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (CORE), though they petitioned the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to join the larger, established International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers trade union.

Apple CEO Tim Cook poses in front of a new MacBook Airs running M2 chips display during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, U.S. June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva
Apple CEO Tim Cook poses in front of a new MacBook Airs running M2 chips display during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, U.S. June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

“I applaud the courage displayed by CORE members at the Apple store in Towson for achieving this historic victory,” IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr. said in an email to Yahoo Finance. “I ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to respect the election results and fast-track a first contract for the dedicated IAM CORE Apple employees in Towson. This victory shows the growing demand for unions at Apple stores and different industries across our nation.”

Apple did not respond to Yahoo Finance's request for comment on the vote.

Last month, Apple workers in Atlanta’s Cumberland Mall represented by Communications Workers of America (CWA) withdrew a petition to hold a scheduled labor election. And retail store employees in the company’s Grand Central location in New York are reportedly working to gain enough support to hold an election.

'There's a revolution coming'

The victory follows other high-profile wins for unions working for big-name retailers. In April, Amazon (AMZN) warehouse employees in Staten Island, New York became that company's first group of U.S. workers to win a union election. Amazon is challenging the election results.

And since December, Starbucks (SBUX) baristas from more than 150 U.S. stores, represented by Starbucks Workers United, have successfully unionized their retail locations.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 18: The Apple Store signage is seen at Grand Central Station on April 18, 2022 in New York City. Employees at the Apple Store at the Grand Central Terminal store have begun the process of unionization. The organizers who are calling themselves the
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 18: The Apple Store signage is seen at Grand Central Station on April 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

In a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook prior to this week’s election, Towson store workers said their decision to form a labor union was aimed at “gaining access to rights that we do not currently have."

In a video further explaining their concerns, pro-union employees from the store who interviewed with pro-union organization More Perfect Union said its average employee compensation wouldn't be enough to pay for a one-bedroom apartment in the Baltimore metro area where the store is located. The workers also criticized the company for boosting Cook's compensation 569% last year to $98.7 million, and discussed challenges associated with handling the emotions and demands of retail customers.

In recent months, Apple increased starting retail store employee pay from $20 per hour to $22 per hour. According to the Towson employees, the $22 hour wage remains insufficient to qualify for and afford basic local housing.

“There’s a revolution coming. And it’s going to be one retail store at a time,” Towson store worker Kevin Gallagher said in the video.

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexis on Twitter @alexiskweed.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple workers at Maryland store vote to unionize, a first for the U.S.

    The local workers, forming the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, "have the support of a solid majority of our coworkers," they wrote in a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook. An Apple spokesperson, responding to Reuters request for comment, said by email the company had "nothing to add at this time." Unionization efforts are gaining momentum at some large U.S. corporations, including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp.

  • Three steps you can take to fight soaring gas prices: Morning Brief

    Gas prices are at a record high nationwide, but there are a few things consumers can to ease the pain at the pump.

  • Inflation: Grocery prices are 'hitting everyone hard,' and shoppers aren't happy

    LOS ANGELES — The rising costs of food has forced Rick Romero to change his shopping habits.

  • Apple Store employees in Maryland vote to unionize

    Apple Store employees at the company’s Towson Town Center location in Maryland have voted to unionize.

  • Housing market slows retreat from rising seas, bigger storms

    Chuck and Terry Nowiski lived in their country-style farmhouse with a wrap-around porch for 36 years before it flooded. “It would be pennies compared to what the market is,” said Terry Nowiski of the couple's house outside the town of Linden, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) north of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Hot real estate markets have made some homeowners wary of participating in voluntary flood buyout programs, impacting efforts to move people away from flooding from rising seas, intensifying hurricanes and more frequent storms.

  • Crypto Market Tumbles As Bitcoin Breaks Previous Cycle's Highs

    Bitcoin’s price fell well below $19,783, the previous all-time high it notched in December 2017.

  • Elon Musk Is Furious

    Elon Musk is angry. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers. Musk and Tesla had, however, found an ear at the White House in the person of Barack Obama, newly elected in 2008.

  • Summer Fridays remain in remote work era

    Yahoo Finance anchors break down a YF poll on summer Friday work policies.

  • Apple's record revenues during pandemic fuel employees' historic union push

    Pay equity discussions are happening at Apple stores across the U.S., from New York to Kentucky, amid a national wave of organizing sparked by the pandemic.

  • Thailand rushes to rein in cannabis use a week after decriminalisation

    Thailand hastily issued a raft of new regulations for cannabis use this week after a long-planned decriminalisation raised alarm at the potential for unchecked use of the substance anywhere and by anyone - including children. Soon after the country became the first in Asia to legalise growing and consumption of cannabis in food and drink on June 9, businesses began openly selling marijuana, with strains called "Amnesia" and "Night Nurse" on offer from a truck in Bangkok. The rapid rise in cannabis sales sparked concern from a Bangkok city official: Deputy Permanent Secretary Wantanee Wattana said at least one person had died and several were hospitalised this week after consuming or smoking marijuana.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Over the past year or two, investors have seen a number of popular stocks carry out well-publicized stock splits. For instance, Amazon completed a 20-for-1 stock split on June 6, Shopify is planning a 10-for-1 stock split on June 28, and Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) 20-for-1 stock split is scheduled to occur on July 15. Historically, stock splits have been a sign of management's confidence in the company's ability to keep growing and investors become bullish as well.

  • Wendy Williams did not appear on the final episode of The Wendy Williams Show

    The Wendy Williams Show ended its complicated, controversial, sometimes baffling 13-year-run on TV this week—without an appearance from its complicated, controversial, sometimes baffling star. Wendy Williams, who’s been on a leave of absence from the series since 2021, reportedly exacerbated by a COVID-19 infection in September of that year, and a series of other health and personal problems, did not appear on the show’s finale episode, which was hosted instead by Sherri Shepherd, one of several

  • Should You Buy Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco Stock?

    Retail stocks have taken a beating, but inflation, supply chain woes, and other cost concerns don't tell the full story.

  • The 'accessibility of job skilling' is at all-time highs, Coursera CEO says

    Many workers are looking to change their 9-5, and the potential to secure a higher-paying job with more flexibility is incentivizing millions to learn new technical skills.

  • Here's how homebuyers can manage rising mortgage rates

    The rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage hit 5.78% this week, up from 5.23% the previous week.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do As Bear Market Intensifies; Bitcoin Breaks $20,000

    The major indexes sold off on recession fears, while Bitcoin broke another key level. Tesla rival BYD is near a buy point.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    Remember TINA? She’s the one everyone was talking about for the past few years, when it came to buying stocks. ‘There is no alternative,’ they said – pointing out that the near-zero interest rate policy has pushed bond yields down to nothing, and that the housing crisis of 2008 had left investors wary of the real estate market – and stocks were the highest returning game in town. Not anymore. The Federal Reserve has just cracked the whip on rate hikes, implementing a 0.75% increase to the benchm

  • Australian power market operator says fire won't worsen energy crisis

    The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) said a fire that ripped through a New South Wales power station on Saturday will not affect electricity supply, already snarled by an energy crisis in the country's east. Power supply in Australia's heavily populated east has been stretched since mid-May as around 25% of the market's 23,000 megawatt (MW) of coal-fired capacity has been offline for maintenance or unplanned outages. AEMO, which manages electricity and gas systems and markets across Australia, said on Friday there was enough electricity supply to meet forecast demand over the weekend, easing the immediate concern of potential east-coast blackouts.

  • Is It Time To Sell Exxon Stock After The White House Takes Aim At Big Oil?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy after Q1 earnings and softening oil prices?

  • SpaceX employees call Elon Musk a ‘distraction and embarrassment’ in letter to executives: report

    Those employees who criticized Musk in an open letter were later fired, according to a report from the New York Times.