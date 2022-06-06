Apple's WWDC 2022: Everything Apple announced

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·7 min read

Apple (AAPL) announced a host of new features coming to the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday.

The event, held live in Cupertino for the first time since the pandemic, included a look at iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 complete with the ability to, mercifully, retract text messages after sending them; health improvements to the Apple Watch; and a new MacBook Air powered by Apple's latest M2 chip.

Of course, there was one notable omission from the show: Apple's long-rumored augmented reality/ virtual reality headset. While not on display at WWDC, Apple could still debut the headset sometime later this year, or in early 2023.

That said, the products that Apple did announce were certainly impressive given the massive scope of their capabilities.

IOS 16 will make your iPhone more personal

Apple's iOS 16 brings the biggest update in years to the software that powers your iPhone. The biggest news comes via the Messages app, which now lets you retract messages you've sent or edit them when you realize you missed a typo.

Let's face it, we've all fired off texts without thinking and immediately regretted doing so. Thankfully, Apple is finally giving us the ability to pull those texts back, and preventing a lot of unnecessary arguments in iOS 16. Better still, in my opinion, is the ability to edit texts. I never proofread my messages. So being able to edit my texts after sending them is going to make it a lot harder for my friends to make fun of me for misspelling even the most basic words.

Apple's iOS 16 brings a dramatically improved lock screen to your iPhone. (Image: Apple)
Apple's iOS 16 brings a dramatically improved lock screen to your iPhone. (Image: Apple)

Outside of that godsend of a feature, iOS 16 will give users the option to customize their lock screens. The current lock screen normally just gives you your latest notifications, time and the option to quickly access your flashlight or camera. But with iOS 16, you'll be able to completely customize the font and font color for the clock, add widgets for things like the weather, your fitness goals, or sports scores, and more.

Basically, you'll be able to get more information from your phone without having to actually unlock it.

Notifications now appear at the bottom of the screen and are grouped based on the app they come from. What's more, certain apps will be able to provide you with live updates from the lock screen including Uber, which will give you updates on the status of your ride.

Apple's Wallet app, meanwhile, is getting a new feature called Apple Pay Later, which, you guessed it, is a buy now pay later option. You'll be able to make purchases via Apple Pay, making four equal payments over six weeks. Apple says the option won't charge any fees or interest.

Apple Pay Later will allow you to purchase goods and splitting the bill into 4 payments with no interest and no fees. (Image: Apple)
Apple Pay Later will allow you to purchase goods and splitting the bill into 4 payments with no interest and no fees. (Image: Apple)

IOS 16 also comes with a new Safety Check app that lets you quickly revoke somebody's access to your location or other app privacy permissions. Apple says the feature is designed to help victims of domestic abuse. Safety Check will also let users revoke messaging capabilities on their other devices and limit it to the one they have in their hand.

Finally, Apple's CarPlay is getting a complete makeover with the ability to take over your car's display and cluster, allowing you to fully customize the look and feel of your car's interface. The option will be available through a handful of automakers in 2023.

iOS 16 is expected to release in September alongside new iPhones, but new iOS versions often don’t launch with every feature announced at WWDC, with some features getting delayed and launching in smaller updates over the course of the next year.

The iPad is getting more multitasking

On the iPad side of things, Apple has announced a wide swath of improvements for iPadOS 16. In addition to the features found in iOS 16, iPadOS 16 introduces a new multitasking option called Stage Manager that lets you run two resizable app windows on your iPad on top of each other like you would on your laptop.

Apple has introduced the latest version of its iPadOS, complete with improved multitasking features. (Image: Apple)
Apple has introduced the latest version of its iPadOS, complete with improved multitasking features. (Image: Apple)

Beyond those two apps, you can run four additional apps on the left side of the screen that you can then quickly switch to the main window and vice versa. When connected to an external display, Stage Manager, which is available for iPad Pros, allows you to run additional apps on your secondary screen, turning the iPad into a far more versatile production device.

On the collaboration side of things, Apple introduced its new Freeform app. The software, which is coming to iPadOS 16 later this year, will let you make live changes to a project working through it with colleagues. Beyond Freeform, Apple says it is adding collaboration options to its other productivity apps letting you set up individual group messages for each project and receive updates when anyone makes changes in apps like Keynote, Numbers, Pages, and Notes.

WatchOS 9 brings improved sleep and medication tracking

WatchOS 9 is also getting a number of key updates when it launches later this year. The most important changes are a new app that lets you track your medication, allowing you to receive notifications when its time to, say, take a pill, as well as receive drug interaction warnings for your various medications.

Sleep tracking will let you better understand your sleep patterns, including providing you with information about when you're in REM, core, and deep sleep, giving you the ability to know exactly why you woke up so cranky this morning.

Apple is bringing a host of changes to the Apple Watch via watchOS 9. (Image: Apple)
Apple is bringing a host of changes to the Apple Watch via watchOS 9. (Image: Apple)

For the more fitness minded, watchOS 9 includes the ability to compare your prior workouts to your current one, so you can determine whether your runs are getting better or worse. I'm sure mine will prove that my runs are, in fact, getting worse.

Then there's the software's improved atrial fibrillation tracking, which can tell you how long your heart is in AFib. Apple's says the feature is FDA cleared, but makes sure to note that it is meant for users who have already been diagnosed with AFib.

Apple's next-generation silicon and a new MacBook Air

In addition to new software, Apple took the wraps off of some new hardware at WWDC. The company let fly with its new M2 chip, the follow up to its in-house M1 chip, as well as a completely redesigned MacBook Air.

Apple says its M2 chip provides better performance and power than both the M1 and the competition. (Image: Apple)
Apple says its M2 chip provides better performance and power than both the M1 and the competition. (Image: Apple)

The M2 chip, according to Apple, provides nearly twice the performance of an Intel Core i7-1255U running in a Samsung laptop, while using the same amount of power. What's more, the M2 pumps out the same performance as the Intel chip while using 1/4 of the power.

The redesigned MacBook Air, which along with the 13-inch MacBook Pro, is one of the fist laptops to get the M2 chip. The new Air features a 13.6-inch display pushed nearly all the way to the edges of the laptop's panel. Apple has also reintroduced the MagSafe power connector, so if you kick the power cable, your laptop won't go flying off of your table with it.

The Air starts at $1,199, while the M2-powered Pro starts at $1,299.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CEO: We need to enter the next phase of COVID-19 'surveillance'

    Diagnostic company Qiagen is helping the CDC develop a PCR test for monkeypox as well as track COVID-19 infections via wastewater.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • Apple debuts new M2 chip, redesigned MacBook Air

    Apple on Monday unveiled its latest M2 chip along with a fully redesigned MacBook Air and more powerful MacBook Pro.

  • Apple debuts new WatchOS updates to better track sleep, fitness, and health

    Apple today debuted a range of updates to its WatchOS, which powers millions of Apple Watches, including new sleep features and medication tracking capabilities.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks log modest gains after choppy start to the week

    U.S. stocks were slightly higher Monday after a morning rally lost ground earlier in the session.

  • Initiative launched to rank corporate climate claims using carbon offsets

    A consultation for a global standard to assess companies' claims about progress towards internal climate targets and their use of carbon offset credits launched on Tuesday, seeking to bring transparency to an unregulated market. Many global companies such as Shell and Easyjet have set net zero emission targets, saying they would need to buy or generate carbon credits to offset residual greenhouse gases. The Claims Code of Practice launched by the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI), backed by the British government, seeks to help investors establish whether claims made by companies using carbon offsets are credible.

  • Tom Brady’s Religion of Sports raises $50 million in Series B funding round

    Religion of Sports CEO Ameeth Sankaran joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how his company was able to raise $50 million in funding, what it's like working with Tom Brady, and the future of the company.

  • Elon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk formally and forcefully revived his assertion that Twitter Inc. has a serious bot problem, and threatened to walk away from his deal to buy the company if the social network doesn’t do more to prove its users are real people.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Expe

  • Apple debuts iOS 16 with Apple Pay Later, new lock screen, and ability to delete sent texts

    Apple debuted the latest version of the software that powers millions of iPhones on Monday: iOS 16.

  • Sri Lanka President Vows to Finish Term, Won’t Run for Re-Election

    (Bloomberg) -- President Gotabaya Rajapaksa vowed to finish the remaining two years in his term despite monthslong street protests calling for his ouster, but won’t stand for re-election as he focuses on fixing a financial mess that tipped Sri Lanka into its worst-ever economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Bans Americans Including Yellen, Fink

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is in talks with the United Nations on ways to export grain from ports blocked by Russia’s military, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, but Kyiv remains skeptical toward a tentative deal between Turkey and Moscow to restart shipments.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According

  • SEC Weighs Sending Retail Stock Orders to Auctions for Execution

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission is weighing changes to stock-market rules that could force trading firms to directly compete to execute trades from retail investors, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on

  • Dow Jones Futures: Treasury Yields Jump; 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market action. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped back above 3%.

  • Yen Slides to Two-Decade Low as Interest-Rate Gap Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen fell to a twenty-year low against the dollar, weighed down by the widening gap between yields in Japan and the US as the Federal Reserve pushes interest rates higher.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesFed Delivers Fuzzier Ra

  • For the first time in years, the Apple Store is down ahead of WWDC

    Today kicks off Apple's annual developer's conference, with the traditional keynote starting at 10:00 a.m. PST (watch it right here). The last time Apple took down its online store ahead of WWDC, the company unveiled the second generation iPad Pro in 2017.

  • JetBlue promises Spirit employees job growth, better pay and other perks in wake of sweetened bid

    Not only has JetBlue Airways Corp. sweetened its offer to buy rival Spirit Airways, the airline is now appealing directly to Spirit employees to support its proposed bid. JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) Chief Executive Robin Hayes on Monday issued a letter and video message to employees of Florida-based Spirit (NYSE: SAVE) promising more jobs, better pay, no furlough policy and career development if the two airlines were to combine. “We do not want all the conversation about a ‘hostile' takeover to discourage you about your potential future with JetBlue should we reach an agreement with Spirit,” Hayes said in the message.

  • Apple Stock Gains Ahead of WWDC 2022 Keynote Address With iOS 16, iPad Updates In Focus

    Apple's four-day worldwide developers conference begins today in Cupertino, California with a likely address from CEO Tim Cook at 10:00 am Pacific Time.

  • iOS 16 release date: Apple announces launch of iPhone update and new Apple Watch and Mac software

    Apple has set the rough release date of its upcoming iPhone update and other new software. The iOS 16, MacOS Ventura, WatchOS 9 and iPadOS 16 updates were revealed during Apple’s WWDC event, broadcast from its California campus. Now Apple has said that the new updates will be coming in a developer beta later today.

  • Apple Enters BNPL Arena

    Apple's WWDC keynote covered myriad refinements to its devices and software — including a new installment payments for Apple Pay.

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.