Apple WWDC 2023: Live updates on iOS 17, the 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Pro and more
A mixed reality headset is almost definitely on the agenda, but what else will we see?
Apple is slated to hold its annual Worldwide Developer Conference today, and based on the rumors and leaks we've seen, it's shaping up to be a monumental year. The industry is expecting the company to launch its first mixed reality headset, along with a new platform that powers VR or AR applications, as well as the usual suspects like updates to iOS, macOS, watchOS and more. In addition, there might be new Mac hardware and we never know what surprises might be in store. Will there be a Ted Lasso reveal? Or maybe new Fitness+ updates or a celebrity appearance? I guess we'll just have to wait till find out. The show kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT, and we'll be starting to publish updates at 12pm ET, so stay tuned!
There's also collaborative support for PDFs. You'll be able to see changes in real-time while working with colleagues.
PDFs will also be able to sit inside your notes, with support for Apple Pencil annotations.
Now let's get excited for PDF support! Now iPadOS can identify a PDF's text fields, allowing you to quickly plug in text or use stored information.
Honestly, I'm surprised it's taken this long to bring Health to the iPad. HealthKit is also headed to the tablet.
Health is also coming to iPadOS for the first time. It's optimized to take advantage of the device's larger screen, so you'll be able to see more details at a glance.
Multiple timer support, finally! What a time to be alive!
