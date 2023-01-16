Applebee’s diner stops knife-wielding attacker after worker slashed in face, NY cops say

A man dining at Applebee’s watched another man grab a steak knife and start swinging the weapon — so he leapt into action, authorities in New York say.

After the knife-wielding attacker slashed one worker in the face while fighting several staff members, the man eating dinner pulled out a handgun at the New Hartford restaurant the evening of Jan. 14, a police news release said.

The diner, with his gun drawn, ordered Esteban F. Padron, 28, to drop the knife and get on the ground, according to police.

Padron listened to the commands and stayed on the ground until New Hartford police officers arrived at the Applebee’s to arrest him after being called to the restaurant around 6:45 p.m., they said.

Padron is facing charges including second-degree attempted assault, two counts of third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the release.

Police said the incident unfolded when Padron walked into the Applebee’s that evening and workers asked him to leave because he previously acted “disorderly” at the same location and was similarly ordered to leave, according to authorities.

While being escorted out by staff, Padron ran behind the bar and grabbed the steak knife before fighting the workers, police said.

In addition to the worker who was cut in the face, another Applebee’s employee received a non-life threatening injury as a result of the attack, according to police.

The diner who stopped the attack had a license for the firearm, the release said.

Padron was taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health investigation, according to police.

Authorities said the investigation continues and additional charges could be filed.

New Hartford is about 100 miles northwest of Albany.

