Applebee’s offers yearlong Date Night Pass

(WJW) – With Valentine’s Day approaching fast, Applebee’s Grill and Bar is offering couples date night plans for the whole year.

The restaurant chain is introducing its Date Night Pass, a card that discounts up to $30 off meals and drinks during 52 separate visits.

The pass costs $200 and, according to the restaurant chain, has “a value of more than $1,500.” It will be good from February 1, 2024 through Jan. 31, 2025.

It can’t be used more than once within a 24-hour period.

The passes will be available to purchase at noon on Monday, Jan. 22.

The Date Night Pass can be used at all participating restaurants. The following local locations are not participating:

7159 Macedonia Commons Blvd, Macedonia, Ohio

1540 West River Road, North, Elyria, Ohio

Learn more about the Date Night Pass and other deals at the Applebee’s website.

