Applebee's new dollar drink is Mardi Gras-inspired and comes with beads

If you aren't making the trip down to New Orleans for Mardi Gras this year, you can still celebrate like you are. Applebee's February dollar drink of the month is the Hurricane, a drink that originates from the French Quarter.

Photo: Applebee's

The Dollar Hurricane is similar to a daiquiri and mixes rum with passion fruit, orange, black cherry and lime flavors. Applebee's version comes in a 10-ounce mug rather than a hurricane glass, but as an added festive touch, the drink is served with a masked stirrer or decorative beads.

The Hurricane was created by New Orleans tavern owner Pat O'Brien in the 1940s during World War II. The story goes that he had a bunch of overstocked rum he needed to sell, so he mixed it up and served it in a hurricane lamp-shaped glass to sailors. Today, it's one of New Orlean's most famous drinks.

Applebee's Dollar Hurricane will be served starting in February through Mardi Gras, which takes place on Tuesday, March 5.

Not quite ready to ring in Mardi Gras? Celebrate Valentine's Day first with some of our favorite cocktails below!