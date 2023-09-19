Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro drops to $999

The 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro's cost has finally dropped into the triple digits. The 128GB sixth-generation model is at an all-time low price of $999 (hey, $1 under $1,000 still counts) from $1,099 — a nine percent discount. The deal is only available in Space Gray, with the Silver model coming in at $1,049.

Apple's sixth-gen iPad Pro 12.9-inch came on the scene in 2022, and — though it wasn't a major upgrade — it garnered an 87 in our review. The biggest change was a swap from the M1 to the M2 chip, which increased its GPU performance by 52 percent to a score of 32,834. The M2 chip also lets you record 4K resolution video in ProRes at 30 frames per second and introduces Hover, which lets you interact with some elements when your pencil is 12mm above the screen.

The 12.9-inch model's features are identical to the iPad Pro 11-inch, except for the size (obviously) and it having a Liquid Retina XDR display versus a standard one. It's quite a bit cheaper for such a small difference, with a nine percent discount cutting its price from $799 to $729. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's 2024 iPad Pro might come with an M3 chip and have an OLED display, among other upgrades.

