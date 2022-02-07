Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 falls to a new all-time low

With crazy fast M1 Pro and Max chips and numerous small improvements, the new MacBook Pros were among the best laptops we saw in 2021. The downside to that is that deals have been hard to find, but luckily, the 14-inch model just fell to a new all-time low at Amazon. You can pick up the base 512GB M1 Pro 16-core version in Space Gray for $1,750 (via a $200 instant rebate) or $250 off the original $1,999 price tag.

Buy 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro at Amazon - $1,750

The 2021 MacBook Pros received an Engadget review score of 92, among our highest review scores of the year. That's due in a big way to the incredible performance via the M1 Pro CPU with 16 cores that can keep up with the best Intel or AMD CPUs while delivering 12 hours of battery life. It offers decent graphics performance for media chores or light gaming, too.

Apple also addressed many of the issues we didn't like about past models. It now comes with the ports that creators need, including three Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, MagSafe power, a headphone jack and an SD card slot. The 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display comes with 3,024 x 1,964 resolution, up to 1,600 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's also got a great keyboard (unlike the awful past butterfly models) and a 1080p Facetime webcam.

The downsides are few, but include the lack of ability to upgrade memory or storage, along with a notch that may annoy some folks. It's also pricier than the competition, but Amazon's deal helps make it competitive with any laptop, especially considering the performance.

