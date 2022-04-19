Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro is back down to a record low of $1,749

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget
Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

The 2021 MacBook Pros were some of the best laptops we came across last year, but as to be expected, they come with high price tags. Right now, you can pick up the 14-inch MacBook Pro for $250 cheaper than usual at Amazon. The price has already been discounted by $50, but an addition $200 automatically applied coupon brings the machine down to a record low of $1,749.

Buy 14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) at Amazon - $1,749

This particular model comes with Apple's M1 Pro chip, which features an 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, plus 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The performance gains provided by specs like this was one reason why both the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros earned a score of 92 from us when we reviewed them last year. Not only will they be able to handle anything you throw at them, but they also have the stamina to last most of the day. We clocked a 12.5-hour battery life for the 14-inch model in our testing and a 16.5-hour battery life on the 16-inch laptop.

While the MacBook Pro looks fairly similar to previous models, Apple fixed a few long-standing issues — namely, the lack of ports. The new machines have three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI connector, a headphone jack, an SD card slot and a MagSafe power port. You're also getting a 1080p FaceTime webcam and a Liquid Retina XDR display with a 3,024 x 1,964 resolution, up to 1,600 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The biggest downsides to the MacBook Pro are its non-upgradeable memory and storage, plus its high price tag. This discount addresses one of those issues, and overall, it's a solid laptop that will be best for power users.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Sega’s Super Game project already has a Crazy Taxi reboot under way

    We could see online, multiplayer versions of 'Crazy Taxi' and 'Jet Set Radio' coming in the next four years.

  • Citing Russia's war, IMF cuts global growth forecast to 3.6%

    The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday downgraded the outlook for the world economy this year and next, blaming Russia's war in Ukraine for disrupting global commerce, pushing up oil prices, threatening food supplies and increasing uncertainty already heightened by the coronavirus and its variants. The 190-country lender cut its forecast for global growth to 3.6% this year, a steep falloff from 6.1% last year and from the 4.4% growth it had expected for 2022 back in January. It also said it expects the world economy to grow 3.6% again next year, slightly slower than the 3.8% it forecast in January.

  • Conservative lawyer seeks to shield 3,200 records from January 6 committee

    Eastman was a driving force behind the legal strategy to justify former President Donald Trump's attempts to stay in office.

  • 'No neck pain!': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling pillows are down to $8 a pop

    Tuck one behind you in an armchair or while at your desk — your spine will thank you.

  • The Morning After: Our verdict on Playdate, the console with a crank

    Today’s tech headlines: VW ID.Buzz is an EV that could make vans cool again, For some reason, Nintendo’s Mario anime has been remastered in 4K, 'Battlefield 2042' will finally get in-game voice chat on Tuesday.

  • EU faces 'existential crisis' if Le Pen wins - analyst

    STORY: A policy analyst at the European Policy Center, Sophie Pornschlegel said a "pro-European" Macron victory over "extremely nationalistic" Le Pen would be welcomed by EU officials who already have to deal with a number of crises."The EU is currently having loads on the agenda when it comes to the Ukraine war, when it comes to rule of law crisis, when it comes to climate agenda, and we have European elections coming up in 2024. So there are two more years during which we really to move forward, and I think with Marine Le Pen in the Elysee Palace this might be much more difficult than with Macron," she said.Pornschlegel recalled that Le Pen has a long history of pushing an anti-European agenda and added her victory would put on hold further EU integration."She has said she was for Frexit (France leaving the European Union) in 2012. In 2017, she said that she was for France to leave the euro, and now she is not saying this anymore, but the basic guidelines of her policy haven't changed, so she would be putting the EU in an existential crisis as she would be against every kind of EU policy and every kind of progress we can make in Brussels," the French-German analyst said.Five days ahead of the final vote in the euro zone's second biggest economy, Le Pen has never been closer to the Elysee, but her spectacular rise in opinion polls appeared to stagnate after the first round as Macron stepped up his campaign.Principal polls still show Macron as the likely winner, albeit with a slim margin.Both candidates face the challenge of reaching out to left-leaning voters after the elimination of their candidates, while holding on to their political trademarks, a task particularly difficult for Le Pen when it comes to Islam and immigration.

  • First Playdate orders begin shipping today

    The day has finally arrived.

  • Report: Streets Of Rage Film Happening, Script By John Wick Creator

    2022 continues to offer up headlines that seem like they were created by a rogue AI learning how to play Mad Libs. Today’s example: It’s reported that, following the continued success of the Sonic films, Sega and dj2 Entertainment are working with the writer of John Wick on a movie adaptation of classic Sega beat ‘em up Streets of Rage.

  • Tesla will no longer include a mobile charger with new vehicle purchases

    Tesla has stopped including a complimentary Mobile Connector Bundle with new vehicle orders.

  • Bitcoin and ETH In Trouble, Doge Signals Trend Change

    Bitcoin price settled below the $40,000 support, Ethereum’s ether is struggling below $3,000, and DOGE broke an important support.

  • Shopify's White Knuckle Descent Is Not Over

    Shopify has been on a rollercoaster ride to the downside in recent months but the white-knuckle decline does not appear to be over. In the daily bar chart of SHOP, below, we can see that the shares tumbled from $1,700 per share in November down to just around $500 in March. SHOP bounced to the underside of the declining 50-day moving average line last month but turned lower again.

  • Should Ethereum Investors Be Worried About This Trend?

    You'd run out of fingers counting the good things about Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). The list includes the cryptocurrency's No. 2 ranking based on market cap, its massive returns in recent years, its status as the leading blockchain for other digital tokens, and more. What is this trend -- and should Ethereum investors be worried?

  • Final Test Results: Apple iPhone SE

    This $429 smartphone offers all the basics in a pocket-friendly packageBy Melanie PinolaBigger isn’t always better. If you’re on a limited budget or you’re simply opposed to paying a premium for ...

  • Xgimi Elfin review: The best portable projector I've ever used -- and it's on sale

    Great for indoor and outdoor movie nights, the Elfin is one small feature shy of perfection.

  • 'Ta-da!': Amazon's most popular smart plugs are like magic — grab them on sale for $5 a pop

    Shoppers are using these little guys to upgrade their air purifiers, home theaters, even chicken coops!

  • 5 tech gadgets and accessories you will actually use every day while working from home

    Working from home can be a drag, but these products will keep you on track. Options range from a wireless keyboard to a clip-in ring light.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Inconspicuous Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Investors aren't talking about the long-term prospects of these companies, and that's a shame.

  • We Pitted the Best Smart Speakers of 2022 Against Each Other

    Thought there was only one smart speaker to rule them all? Think again.

  • ‘I never want to leave in the morning’: This all-season comforter is 32 percent off — but only ‘til midnight!

    2,700 five-star reviews for this comforter can't be wrong — and it's on sale!

  • 2 Boring Cryptocurrencies to Watch Right Now

    Founded in 2011, Litecoin is one of the oldest public cryptocurrencies available, second only to Bitcoin, which launched in 2009. While the network has fallen behind newer rivals, it still fulfills its role as a faster alternative to Bitcoin. On the surface, Bitcoin and Litecoin are very similar.