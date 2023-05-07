Apple’s AirPods Pro are back on sale for $200

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro are among the best Bluetooth earbuds you can pair with an iPhone – but at $250, they’re expensive. Thankfully, you can frequently find them on sale on Amazon and other retailers. Following a $50 price drop at the start of April, the 2022 AirPods Pro are once again on sale for $200.

Engadget awarded the second-generation AirPods Pro a score of 88 in 2022. They feature one of the best transparency modes of any wireless earbuds on the market, and improved active noise cancellation performance over the original AirPods Pro. They also sound better than their predecessor. Of course, the reason to buy a pair of AirPods Pro is for their hands-free Siri support and tight integration with iOS and the rest of Apple’s ecosystem. Pairing any set of AirPods with an iPhone is easy, as is switching between different Apple devices. About the only area where the 2022 AirPods Pro disappoint is when it comes to battery life. Engadget Senior Editor Billy Steele found the earbuds offer little over six hours of use on one charge, or less than many other premium wireless earbuds.

If the AirPods Pro are out of your budget, it’s worth noting Amazon has discounted other Apple audio products, including the third-generation AirPods . After an 11 percent discount, they’re $150, down from their usual $169 starting price.

