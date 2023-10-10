Apple's AirPods Pro with USB-C fall to a new low of $189 for October Prime Day

Apple upgraded the second-generation AirPods Pro in September by giving them a few improvements and by swapping out their charging case's Lightning port with USB-C. The refreshed model only became available for purchase on September 22, but you can now get it for 24 percent off retail. Apple is currently selling the second-generation AirPods Pro with a USB-C MagSafe charging case for $189, which is $60 cheaper than what you'd pay for them if you're buying them at full price. That is, of course, without AppleCare+ — if you want to get the earbuds with Apple's extended warranty, you'd have to pay $23 more.

In addition to giving the AirPods Pro's charging case a USB-C connector, Apple has also upgraded the model's water resistance and added dust protection for both the earbuds and their casing. With iOS 17, the improved AirPods will be able to "dynamically blend" their active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode capabilities based on your environment. Their Personalized Volume feature uses machine learnings to predict your desired listening level, depending on your activity. Plus, their Conversation Awareness feature can lower the volume when you start speaking, so you don't have to do anything if you do talk to someone. Finally, when the tech giant's Vision Pro mixed reality headset launches next year, you'll be able to enjoy low-latency lossless audio when you pair the earbuds with it.

If you want a pair that's even more affordable, however, you can get the second-generation Apple AirPods for $89 instead. The model isn't quite as feature-rich as its Pro counterpart, and it doesn't come with silicone tips to create an acoustic seal. But it's still a great option if you use an iPhone or plan to pair it with Apple's other devices.

