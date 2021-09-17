Apple's Cook says he will talk with U.S. official on immigration

Premiere for season two of the television series "Ted Lasso" in West Hollywood
Julia Love
·1 min read
By Julia Love

(Reuters) -Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told an all-hands meeting of employees on Friday he planned to discuss U.S. immigration policy with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later in the day, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

During the meeting, Cook also told employees that a recent U.S. court decision in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games hand resulted in a victory for Apple in nine out of 10 counts, the source said.

The ruling amounted to "one or two sentences scratched out of an agreement" between Apple and developers on the App Store, the source cited Cook as saying.

He also told employees that Apple plans to have a physical retail presence in India. The country has a massive smartphone market, but Apple's iPhones have only a small market share there compared with Android devices, the source said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco; Writing by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang)

