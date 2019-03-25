Apple's new credit card gets compared to Billy McFarland's credit card scam

Someone didn't watch the Fyre Festival documentaries. 

Apple announced its groundbreaking new pay feature during its event on Monday: A titanium credit card with no card number, no signature, no CVV, and no expiration date. All of the vital information would be stored in the Wallet app, so it's less of a credit card and more of a physical way to pay through the app. 

As wonderful as it seems, Twitter users couldn't help but compare it to Magnises, the credit card/social club scam that Fyre Fest grifter Billy McFarland came up with before the disastrous music festival. 

Like Apple Card, Magnises' appeal was that the card was metal, not just plastic. Apple's new card will apparently be made of titanium.

And of course, the whole cool factor. 

If Tim Cook promises Bahamian bungalows and beachfront sets, it's probably time to run. 

UPDATE: March 25, 2019, 1:34 p.m. PDT Corrected "Apple Pay app" to "Wallet app."

