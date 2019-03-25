Apple's new credit card gets compared to Billy McFarland's credit card scam

Someone didn't watch the Fyre Festival documentaries.

Apple announced its groundbreaking new pay feature during its event on Monday: A titanium credit card with no card number, no signature, no CVV, and no expiration date. All of the vital information would be stored in the Wallet app, so it's less of a credit card and more of a physical way to pay through the app.

As wonderful as it seems, Twitter users couldn't help but compare it to Magnises, the credit card/social club scam that Fyre Fest grifter Billy McFarland came up with before the disastrous music festival.

Like Apple Card, Magnises' appeal was that the card was metal, not just plastic. Apple's new card will apparently be made of titanium.

And of course, the whole cool factor.

Tim Cook after announcing Titanium Apple Card #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/QT1fsySyQA — branchclarke (@branchclarke) March 25, 2019

Incredible: Apple brought back the Magnises card — nick lucchesi (@nicklucchesi) March 25, 2019

Apple Card is the new Magnises. pic.twitter.com/rYqkONHqnA — William Needham Finley IV (@WNFIV) March 25, 2019

[throws Magnises card in the TRASH] — Ryan Perry (@rynprry) March 25, 2019

Apple just dropped the new magnises titanium card 😂😂😂#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0U70GkUb3a — B E A N Z | Currently stuck in Raccoon City (@PhotosByBeanz) March 25, 2019

Someone at Apple must have watched the Fyre Festival documentary and was like, "THAT. MAKE THAT. THE COOL CREDIT CARD." — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 25, 2019

Billy McFarland when he heard about Apple's Magnises rip-off, the Apple Card. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/EL9v9GIREh — chris harihar (@chrisharihar) March 25, 2019

this whole fetishization of a physical credit card is literally what billy macfarland did before fyre fest but ok apple — Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) March 25, 2019

oh my god apple is launching a magnises pic.twitter.com/EapV8fS3g9 — Erik Hinton (@erikhinton) March 25, 2019

The 👏 Apple 👏 card 👏 is 👏 literally 👏 just 👏 Magnises. #AppleEvent — Eric Anderson (@Eric42Anderson) March 25, 2019

Apple just announced their own fyre bucks — kraig (@kraigadams) March 25, 2019

Why should I use an Apple Card when I already have Magnises, the ultimate symbol of status? — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) March 25, 2019

If Tim Cook promises Bahamian bungalows and beachfront sets, it's probably time to run.

UPDATE: March 25, 2019, 1:34 p.m. PDT Corrected "Apple Pay app" to "Wallet app."