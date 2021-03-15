Apple's famed AirPods Pro earbuds are on sale for a great low price—but not for long

Melissa Lee, Reviewed
·2 min read
These buds come with active noise cancelation and a better fit than their predecessors.
There's no doubt about it: Apple AirPods Pro earbuds are some of the best wireless headphones in the game. From the active noise cancelation to the comfortable fit, these little buds are truly fantastic. If you've been eyeing them for awhile but have yet to pull the trigger, we've got fantastic news for you: Right now, you can get them on sale for for less than $190.

That's right—through March 17 or while supplies last, the coveted AirPods Pro, normally $249, are currently going for $189.99 at Woot. While it's not the lowest price we've ever seen them go for (they dropped as low $169 for Black Friday), it's still a great price for these high-performing picks at a near $60 discount.

While they were recently ousted as our all-time favorite wireless headphones by the Jabra Elite 85t headphones ($229.99), these Pro models still come with a ton of features that we were greatly impressed by.

These upgraded AirPods are just that good.
In our in-depth review, we were generally happy with the battery life (they worked for about four-and-a-half hours on a single charge) and the speedy, hour-long charge we got via the included case. The active noise cancelation, however, was the real star of the show, as it not only blocked out outside sound, it isolated audio impressively well. These buds connected to our devices of choice with no trouble at all, and the silicone eartip was far more comfortable than it had been on the previous AirPod model ($159.98).

While the AirPods Pro aren't perfect, they are a solid pair of earbuds with Reviewed's official stamp of approval. Paired with this discount, there's practically no excuse not to grab them now if they strike your fancy—but you'll want to move fast, as there's no telling how long the extra $10 discount will be around!

Get the Apple AirPods Pro at Woot for $189.98 (Save $59.01)

