Apple's flashy new credit card is now available (to some)

Apple's first credit card is here.

The company is now opening up applications for its credit card to the public as part of a "preview." Beginning today, a subset of people — the company isn't saying how exactly many — who signed up for updates on Apple's website will receive invitations allowing them to apply for the card. The company plans to make the card more widely available over the next few weeks.

If having an iPhone or AirPods is considered a status symbol, then the titanium Apple Card will be the ultimate way to signal that you're a (literal) card-carrying Apple fan.

But as cool as the silvery white titanium card looks, Apple's credit card is really meant to be an iPhone-centric experience. Everything from the application process to billing is handled in the Wallet app, and the card's "Daily Cash" rewards program incentivizes you to use your iPhone for Apple Pay purchases rather than the physical card. Read more...

