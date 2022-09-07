Apple's iPhone 14: Why some people shouldn't bother to upgrade now

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

You don't need to upgrade if your iPhone isn't more than two years old

Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have arrived. The tech titan’s most important products, the latest iPhones pack improved performance, longer battery life, cameras with better low-light performance, and new safety features.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are solid evolutions of the iPhone formula, which helped make Apple one of the richest public companies on Earth by market cap at nearly $2.5 trillion. Does that mean you should crash through the front door of your local Apple Store and grab a new iPhone? Not necessarily.

"It’s good to have all these features, but it’s not enough to just kind of drop everything and go out and buy a new phone yet," Santosh Rao, Manhattan Venture Partners head of research, told Yahoo Finance.

That’s especially true if you’ve got an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, or even an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. That’s not to say Apple hasn't improved its smartphone. But when it comes to dropping major bucks on them? You can save your cash if you’re still packing a fairly new phone.

Big changes for the Pros, but not enough if you’ve got a newer iPhone

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are Apple’s flagship devices. They pack the company’s all-new A16 chip, 48-megapixel camera sensors, and an updated cutout for the front-facing cameras and Face ID sensors called the Dynamic Island.

But at $999 and $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, respectively, the Pros are pricey propositions for even the biggest Apple fanboys and gals.

That said, you should consider making the leap to a new phone if you're still using an iPhone 11 Pro or an iPhone XS. The power jump will improve your phone's performance while it's running newer apps and games, and the camera upgrades will help you shoot from a distance. Perhaps most crucially, you'll enjoy new safety features like crash detection and satellite communication.

Apple's new iPhones are impressive, but you can still hold on to your iPhone 13. (Image: Apple)
Apple's new iPhones are impressive, but you can still hold on to your iPhone 13. (Image: Apple)

It’s an easy sell if you’re an Apple fan, want the company’s top-of-the-line offerings, and have an older phone. But if you’ve still got an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro, the new phones are a tougher sell. You’ll get always-on displays and improved camera capabilities out of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it’s a difficult call to know whether those changes are worth more the $1,000.

One major difference is a new "Dynamic Island" space at the top of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max that houses the True Depth camera and Face ID sensor. It's a functional area that can display music you're playing, timers, and even sports scores — great additions for sure, but not make-or-break propositions.

The iPhone 14 Pros also get better low-light capabilities thanks to the new 48-megapixel main camera sensors and Photonic Engine. Apple says the phones will get 2x better low-light performance from the main, telephoto, and True Depth cameras, and 3x better on the ultra-wide camera.

Again, these features are nice to have. But upgrading is not essential if you've got an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro, and you have other items you need to spend money on, like video games or food.

IPhone 13 owners should hold off on the iPhone 14

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max took center stage at the company’s Sept. 7 event. The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, however, didn’t get much in terms of Earth-shattering updates.

The new phones pack the same chip found in the iPhone 13 line, and offer slight improvements to overall battery life and performance. The new 12-megapixel cameras paired with Apple's Photonic Engine mean you'll get better low-light photo capabilities with 2x better overall low-light performance via the ultra-wide camera and front True Depth camera, and 2.5x better performance from the main camera.

Those who own the iPhone 12 may want to consider the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus because they will likely provide a speed boost, better longevity, and sharper cameras. Still, people who are perfectly satisfied with these elements of their phone might want to hold on to the iPhone 12 just a bit longer.

Who should upgrade

Apple’s new iPhones are impressive pieces of technology, and absolutely worth upgrading to for certain consumers. If you’ve still got an iPhone 8 knocking around in your pocket or handbag, it’s time to send that bad boy to the big tech graveyard in the sky and upgrade.

You’re going to get far better performance, longer-lasting batteries, and wildly improved cameras. My mom is still holding on to her iPhone 8 Plus, and these new phones are calling her name.

Those who own the iPhone X and Xs should also ditch their ancient phones for the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro. They’ve outlived their usefulness. The same goes for the iPhone 11.

If you've got an iPhone 12, the decision is a bit harder. You're going to get big improvements in terms of camera quality and performance, but your phone likely still works well. If you're on the fence, it comes down to how badly you want to spend the cash.

What if you’re the type of person who wants to see how long you can keep your iPhone before it dies? Go for it. There’s no law against keeping an outdated smartphone.

For everyone else with an older model, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are worth a look.

By Daniel Howley, tech editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him @DanielHowley

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Apple shows off health and safety features in new devices

    Tech editor Dan Howley reports live from Apple's annual showcase event that debuted the new Apple devices and their health and safety focused features.

  • Retail analyst: Consumers trading down 'could be more prevalent' in 2022

    Goldman Sachs Managing Director and Retail Analyst Kate McShane joins Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Annual Retail Conference to discuss the state of the retail industry and price targets for stores like Bed Bath & Beyond.

  • Why Apple Keeps Going Pro

    Apple has long mastered the art of the upsell. With the new iPhone 14 family announced on Wednesday, Apple now sells 26 different configurations of its smartphone compared with the 16 it sold as new five years ago. Apple also used Wednesday’s event to showcase a batch of new Apple Watches and a long-awaited update to the AirPod Pro earbuds.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rebounds, Now What? Apple Unveils 'Far Out' iPhone; 5 Hot Solar Plays

    The major indexes finally rebounded, but now face a key test. Apple unveiled the Apple 14. Several solar plays flashed buy signals.

  • Exclusive-General Motors targets China's urban rich with luxury imports

    General Motors has lost its mojo in China. Sales of its flagship Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet brands have slumped by a third over the past five years to 1.3 million cars a year as consumers snap up smart EVs made by home-grown firms such as Xpeng, Nio and BYD. To generate some buzz around its American brands, GM is planning to target well-heeled consumers in China's megacities with niche, luxury imports, executives at the U.S. automaker told Reuters.

  • U.S. SEC to propose new Treasury market reforms next week

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will on Sept. 14 propose draft rules reforming how U.S. Treasuries are traded and cleared, according to a notice published by the agency on Wednesday. U.S. regulators have been working on reforms to the structure of the $23 trillion Treasury market following a number of liquidity crunches, including a meltdown in the market as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the U.S. economy in March 2020. As Treasury debt continues to grow and Treasury dealers' market-making capacity remains limited, the Treasury market remains highly vulnerable to further dysfunction under stress, regulatory experts including former Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner warned in a report this year.

  • Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Plus hands-on: Bigger screen, small changes

    Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Plus hands-on: Bigger screen, small changes

  • More Bad News For PlayStation As Sony's Key Hardware Architect Retires

    Sony Group Corp’s (NYSE: SONY) veteran PlayStation hardware architect Masayasu Ito will retire shortly, Bloomberg reports. The 60-year-old EVP of Sony Interactive Entertainment, responsible for PlayStation and Sony’s other gaming initiatives, will depart on October 1. Ito would retire after five decades at Sony, having joined the Tokyo-based company in 1986 and worked on in-car audio equipment before moving on to the console division in 2000. During his tenure at the PlayStation group, Ito led e

  • Apple's early bet on making its own chips helped it keep the iPhone and Watch prices steady

    For weeks leading up to Apple’s Sept. 7 product launch event, conflicting rumors swirled about which devices and which features would make their debut. But one prediction was nearly universal among the journalists, financial analysts, and Twitter leakers who typically set expectations about these events: The company would raise the prices of its most high-end iPhones and Apple Watches by at least $100, in order to offset the rising cost of electronic components.

  • ECB poised for another big rate hike as inflation soars

    The European Central Bank will raise interest rates again on Thursday to fight runaway inflation and, with a big move and a record one under consideration, the only question is by how much. Concerned that sky-high inflation is getting increasingly entrenched, policymakers are scrambling to keep a lid on the bloc's most damaging bout of price growth in nearly half a century as it eats up household savings and weighs on business output. Ultimately, the choice will be between a 50 and a 75 basis point increase in the zero percent deposit rate.

  • The new iPhone 14 will be available in 5 colors — here's how they look

    The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and comes in 5 colors: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red.

  • China EV maker Nio reports wider-than-expected loss in Q2

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker NIO.

  • iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phone

    New sizes, new designs – and some important things that won’t be changing, according to early reports

  • Starbucks chooses Indian-born CEO to lead company as it faces inflation, unionization

    Starbucks named Indian-born Laxman Narasimhan its next chief executive officer on Thursday. "Starbucks commitment to uplift humanity through connection and compassion has long distinguished the company, building an unrivaled, globally admired brand that has transformed the way we connect over coffee," Narasimhan said after the announcement. Narasimhan had earlier announced his departure as CEO of multinational consumer goods company Reckitt, maker of sore throat medicine Strepsils, Durex condoms, Enfamil baby formula and Mucinex cold syrup.

  • As Oil Falls, Could Buffett's Occidental Play Turn Sour?

    The company is going to have to get used to lower oil prices

  • Microsoft leads Big Tech on a crucial issue: water scarcity

    As companies that operate data centers navigate growing risks from water scarcity, one company stands out for how it is managing the limited resource.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Piling Into These 2 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't give you the full picture regarding Buffett's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Disney holds Disney+ Day on Thursday with special streaming offers

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs discusses Disney's streaming holiday.

  • Investors shrug, once again, at Apple's latest deluge of product news

    With Y Combinator's Demo Day taking place during an Apple event, we've been hammering away here at TechCrunch all day. It's a staple of our Apple event coverage here at TechCrunch to not merely cover the hardware and software news, but also vet reaction from inside our own team, our community, other press outlets, and even competitors when Cupertino drops new gear. Today, instead of doing a tick-by-tick rundown, we are comparing Apple's share price performance to its main rivals, namely other large U.S. technology concerns.

  • Back To School Is Here, But We're Not Back to the Malls (Yet)

    Today most of those stores are gone from our local malls, and while some perfectly good ones have taken their place, the mall has lost that cultural sparkle it had back then. Some of that traffic may have been driven by back to school shoppers, but Placer.ai thinks it's the beginning of an uptick for the shopping centers.