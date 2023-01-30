Apple's India supplier Jabil making AirPods parts for export-Bloomberg

A salesperson walks past an advertisement at an Apple reseller store in Mumbai
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Apple-supplier Jabil Inc's India unit has begun making components for AirPods in the country and is shipping plastic bodies or enclosures for AirPods to China and Vietnam, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple Inc and Jabil did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The move marks another step in Apple's plans to shift its manufacturing away from China amid rising trade and geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The iPhone maker wants India to account for up to 25% of its production, from about 5%-7% now.

Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017, in line with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing.

(Reporting by Siddharth Jindal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei Spinoff Is Lone Winner in Dire Year for China Smartphones

    (Bloomberg) -- Honor Device Co. was the only major phone manufacturer to eke out growth in China shipments last year, defying a double-digit slump that delivered a decade low for the market.Most Read from BloombergAdani Tries to Calm Investors With 413-Page Hindenburg RebuttalRussia Can’t Replace the Energy Market Putin BrokeFed Set to Shrink Rate Hikes Again as Inflation SlowsBed Bath & Beyond Customers Confront Empty Shelves Ahead of Looming BankruptcyUkraine Latest: Russian Missile Hit on Kha

  • Arrests in Atlanta 'Cop City' protests raise concerns over domestic terrorism charges

    Some experts say the decision to charge activists who have oppose Atlanta's "Cop City" with domestic terrorism could be viewed as politically motivated.

  • Mourners honour British volunteer killed evacuating civilians on Ukraine frontline

    Mourners gathered at a Kyiv church on Sunday to honour Andrew Bagshaw, one of two British volunteers who died as they were evacuating civilians from fierce fighting in Ukraine's Donetsk region.Fellow volunteers who have been risking heavy fighting to evacuate civilians organised a memorial for Bagshaw at a church in the Saint Sophia Cathedral complex in the capital. 

  • Ukraine's Usyk motivated by boxing and memory of dead friend

    Ukraine's world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has told AFP he has two goals this year -- a unification title fight with Tyson Fury and rebuilding the house where his "good friend" was killed by Russian soldiers."In this house there was a boxing gym of my good friend.

  • China's factory activity likely contracted more slowly in January

    While the "exit wave" of infections passed through the population and workforce faster than economists had anticipated, disruptions on production lines persisted. An index reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity on a monthly basis and a reading below indicates contraction. The data is one of the first indicators from the National Bureau of Statistics of how the economy has managed following the end of China's "zero-COVID" regime and over the week-long Lunar New Year festival, that ended on Friday.

  • 10 Things That You Didn’t Know Were Tax Deductions

    It's only the beginning of the year, but it's not too early to start thinking about filing your tax return. By the end of January, you should receive your W-2 and 1099 forms from employers and other...

  • 2024 Watch: Trump's NH, SC stops kick off new phase of presidential campaign

    Former President Donald Trump makes stops in New Hampshire and South Carolina on Saturday as he takes his latest White House bid into a new more active phase.

  • US consumers may have to live with high prices for longer — and a falling dollar could be to blame

    The dollar has weakened as the rest of the global economy kicks back into gear. That might make it harder to bring down inflation in the US.

  • Chip Controls Could Slow China's Tech Industry: Goujon

    Reva Goujon, director at Rhodium Group, discusses the deal between Japan, the Netherlands and the US on restricting China's access to materials used to make advanced computer chips and how it's impacting China's tech sector. She speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • China’s Hainan province to step up NFT supervision

    Hainan province, a popular tourist destination in South China, published a notice on Sunday vowing to step up oversight on non-fungible tokens, or “digital collectibles,” which authorities said come with risks of fraud, money laundering and illegal fundraising.

  • Want a rebate to upgrade home electric or swap to solar? There’s good news and bad news

    Consumer rebates for home electrification are official as of Jan. 1, but several incentives won't be available until the end of 2023 or early 2024.

  • From Jeff Bezos to Jack Dorsey, here are 14 the world's wealthiest entrepreneurs trying to crack the code of living forever

    Insider rounded up 14 of the world's wealthiest entrepreneurs searching for a solution to the predicament of mortality.

  • Three killed in Russian strike on east Ukraine city

    KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Ukraine (Reuters) -A Russian strike killed three people in a residential district of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka on Saturday, the regional governor said. Fourteen other people were wounded in the attack, which also damaged four apartment buildings and a hotel, Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. "Rescuers and law enforcement officials are working at the scene of the tragedy to help people and carefully document yet another crime by the Russian occupiers on our land," he wrote on Telegram.

  • It’s time to bring back the third quarterback rule

    Before the 2011 season, NFL teams could have a third quarterback in uniform on game days, on an emergency basis. It gave teams a 46th active player, although if he entered before the fourth quarter none of the other quarterbacks could return. As of 2011, the NFL simply expanded the game-day roster from 45 to [more]

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle part ways with 2 top execs of Archewell, less than 2 years after joining

    Amid new hires and promotions, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have parted ways with two top executives from their Archewell organization, both of whom were hired less than two years ago.

  • Marketmind: Breathe in

    Markets are holding their breath for a week where central banks may start to take divergent paths. Chinese markets have returned from the Lunar New Year break with a bit of a whimper rather than a bang [.SS] and the wind filling the sails of a wider positive mood has backed off while rate decisions in the U.S., Europe and the UK beckon. Right now, investors' glasses remain half full, with traders pricing in a 25 basis point hike from the Federal Reserve and hoping to hear talk of a peak in rates from Jerome Powell.

  • China's 2022 smartphone sales plunge to lowest level in a decade

    China's smartphone sales endured a record fall in 2022, tumbling 13% to their lowest level in a decade as COVID controls and a slowing economy sapped consumer appetite, data from third-party research firms showed. "The strict pandemic control poicy has resulted in historically high household savings as consumer spending became conservative," said Lucas Zhong, who tracks China's smartphone sector for research firm Canalys. Apple Inc was the third best-selling phone brand in 2022, tied with Oppo, moving up from fourth place in the previous year.

  • Intel Exits Another Non-Core Business

    Just a few years after making a splashy acquisition, Intel is getting out of the Ethernet switching business.

  • France must raise pension age to 64, prime minister says

    France’s prime minister insisted Sunday that the government’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 is “no longer negotiable,” further angering parliamentary opponents and unions who plan new mass protests and disruptive strikes this week. In an interview with France-Info radio broadcast Sunday, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the age “is no longer negotiable.” A union-led online petition against the retirement plan saw a surge in new signatures after Borne’s comments.

  • 3 Stocks With Surprising Growth Potential

    Some businesses obviously have a lot of room to grow, but others may seem like they're rather mature or will be slow to scale. In this short video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses three companies in particular that could have more room to grow than investors seem to think.