Apple's iOS 17 adds Live Voicemail, StandBy and a Journal app

Apple has introduced iOS 17, and some of its most important changes revolve around fundamental apps. Incoming calls can now include custom posters for certain contacts, and you'll get Google-style live transcripts for voicemail. Messages, meanwhile, offers easier replies, audio message transcripts, in-line location info and a "check in" that automatically lets people know if you've arrived or are delayed. FaceTime leys you leave Live messages. There's a revamped sticker interface that lets you turn emojis into stickers, add effects and even add stickers to third-party apps.

Siri is now somewhat smarter. You can just say "Siri" to invoke a command, and the voice assistant will take back-to-back commands without requiring that you say the keyword each time.

Sharing is easier, too. NameDrop lets you share contact details just by bringing your iPhone close to someone else's device. You can share photos that way, too, and leave AirDrop transferring content even when you have to step away. A developer framework will expand access to sharing in other apps, too.

Even typing is better. New AI modelling improves keyboard autocorrection, and you'll see in-line predictions for what you're writing. If there's an unfamiliar word, iOS 17 will recognize it over time.

And yes, rumors of a life journaling app are true. The new Journal app lets document how you're feeling, complete with suggestions for writing prompts based on events like trips. Developers can tap into these suggestions.

You can also turn your iPhone into a makeshift smart display with StandBy. Put your phone on its side and you'll get automatically surfacing info through widgets, such as calendar info, music and sports scores. It even automatically adjusts to nighttime with a face that won't hurt your eyes.

