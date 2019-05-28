Apple's iPod touch continues to live on with first product update since 2015

On Tuesday, Apple launched the seventh generation iPod Touch, which gets features that bring it up to speed with the latest iOS devices.

For the first time since 2015, Apple has released a refreshed iPod Touch, a device which is now powered by the same processor used in the latest iPad: the Apple-branded A10 Fusion chip; the previous version used an Apple A8 chip -- the last smartphone to be powered by that particular processor was the iPhone 6.

This generation iPod Touch is the first to offer Group FaceTime, a feature that was introduced to iOS users just last year, and augmented reality experiences spanning games, web browsing and education tools. The new chip also boosts overall performance and improves mobile gaming by speeding up graphics threefold.

Also for the first time, the iPod Touch is available with a 256GB capacity; previously capacity maxed out at 128GB.

The seventh-generation iteration of the 32GB model starts at $199, the 128GB version starts at $299, and the 256GB model starts at $399. All three are available for purchase in six colors starting Tuesday online and next week in stores.