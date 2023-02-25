Apple’s latest hire could mean more ads are coming to TV+

An ad-supported Apple TV+ tier is starting to look all but inevitable. According to The Information , Apple recently hired Lauren Fry, a former ad tech executive, “to help build a video advertising business” for its streaming service. Before her most recent stint at digital advertising firm Simulmedia , Fry held ad sales roles at AT&T and Comcast.

Bringing more ads to Apple TV+ would fall in line with some of Apple’s more recent actions. Toward the end of last year, the company began displaying additional ads within the App Store , a move that could be a precursor to search ads appearing in Apple Maps and other first-party software. It’s worth noting before Fry’s hiring, Apple was already showing ads alongside Major League Baseball games . In November, Bloomberg also reported Apple was building a live tv ad network to support its 10-year deal with Major League Soccer . As The Information points out, an ad-supported tier would be the most straightforward way for Apple to bring more ads to TV+. A handful of other streaming platforms, including Netflix and Disney+ , already offer such tiers to customers as they’re an easy way for those services to broaden their subscriber base.