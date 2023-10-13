Apple's M2 Mac Mini is just $499 right now

While most Apple chatter tends to concern the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Macbook lines, the company is hardly neglecting those who prefer a desktop Mac. The Mac mini is a capable piece of kit, especially now that the company is shoving its Apple Silicon chips into them. Those interested in picking up a Mac mini may be interested to learn that an M2-powered model is currently on sale at B&H. It has dropped by $100 to $499 to match a solid deal that popped up in August.

This model includes an M2 chipset with an eight-core CPU, 10-core GPU and 16-core neural engine, along with 8GB of unified RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB4 ports, two USB-A slots and one each for Ethernet and HDMI. The M2 Mac mini supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack too.

We gave the M2 Mac mini a score of 86 in our review back in January. We appreciated the machine's performance and variety of ports, as well as its quiet operation. We liked the design too. While it largely looks similar to earlier models, this Mac mini has a slightly elevated base to improve airflow.

We didn't have any major reservations with this version specifically, though upgrades are expensive and the more advanced M2 Pro model is too pricey. Our main quibble was not having any front-facing ports. Ultimately, there's not a ton to dislike about the M2 Mac mini.

