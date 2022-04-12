Apple's Mac Mini M1 falls back to an all-time low of $570

Apple's Mac Mini M1 has gone on sale multiple times since it launched in 2020, but it's available now at the best price we've seen so far. The 256GB version has returned to an all-time low of $570, thanks to a $99 discount voucher that's applied at checkout.

Buy Mac Mini M1 at Amazon - $570

The Mac Mini M1 is the most budget-friendly way to get into Apple's ARM-based M1 processor family of PCs. It comes with an eight-core CPU, eight-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of very fast SSD storage. You can expect speedy performance, even for content creation and iOS apps, along with nearly instant wake times and high energy efficiency.

It's largely unchanged on the exterior from past Mac Minis, so the small but sleek silver box can fit into cramped desktop spaces and look nice doing so. You won't be wanting for ports, either, as it offers a pair of Thunderbolt connectors, two USB-A ports, an HDMI connector, an Ethernet port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It keeps cool and quiet thanks Apple's "advanced thermal design," but has an active cooling solution with a fan that can kick in for demanding rendering and other chores.

The main negatives with the Mac Mini M1 are the lack of upgradeability (both the RAM and SSD are soldered in place), and poor access to the rear headphone port. However, the latter isn't a huge deal, and the M1 chip works just fine with 8GB of RAM. With Amazon's $570 price, it's one of the better desktop deals out there — just remember to apply the $99 voucher at checkout.

