We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Apple's Mac Mini M2 and M2 Pro models get their first Amazon discounts

Get up to $49 off the regular prices.

Engadget
Steve Dent
·Reporter
·1 min read

Mac Mini computers with M2 and M2 Pro are the cheapest way to get Apple's latest processors, and now Amazon is sweetening the deal a bit more. The entry-level 256GB Mini M2 is on sale at $580 for a savings of $19 over the regular price, while the 512MB Mini M2 is $770, or $29 off. And if it's the 512 Mini M2 Pro model you're seeking, it can be found at $1,250, netting you a $49 discount. These appear to be Amazon's new normal prices, but they're less than we're seeing at Apple's Store.

Shop Mac Mini M2 and M2 Pro on Amazon

The Mac Mini is tiny but mighty, with the M2 model easily powerful enough for productivity chores and multitasking. The M2 Pro, meanwhile, is a low-key content creation demon, beating the Mac Studio's M1 Max version and on par with the MacBook Pro 14-inch with M2 Max.

On top of that, you get killer connectivity, with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C connections, HDMI 2.0 (with 4K 240Hz and 8K 60Hz output), two USB-A ports, a headphone jack and gigabit Ethernet (upgradeable to 10 gigabit). The M2 Pro model adds two additional USB-C ports, making it even more useful for creatives with a ton of accessories.

The Mac Mini M2 won't replace your gaming machine, but it can handle nearly everything else you throw at it. We wouldn't recommend the overpriced storage or RAM upgrades either, as the M2 is much more efficient with RAM than typical PCs. Still, if you're looking for a cheap but powerful Mac, this is the way to go.

Recommended Stories

  • FCC chair proposes rules to reduce scam robotexts

    Providers would have to block robotexts from unused, invalid and unallocated numbers, among others, if an FCC proposal is approved.

  • Uber puts a ride tracker on the iPhone lock screen

    Uber has launched support for Live Activities, an iOS 16 feature that puts real time events from compatible apps on top of the lock screen.

  • Bungie wins $4.3 million in case against 'Destiny 2' cheat provider AimJunkies

    Bungie has walked away with $4.3 million in damages and fees after a victory in an arbitration proceeding with AimJunkies.

  • The Roland SH-4d is a groovebox disguised as a synthesizer

    Roland's SH-4d is a groovebox in synthesizer clothing, with plenty of hands-on controls.

  • The New Proscenic L40 Fingerprint Smart Lock Can Store 100 Fingerprints, And It’s $70 Off Today

    A new keyless door lock has just hit Amazon from Proscenic, and it’s filled with useful features that are aimed at larger households, those with big families, or just anyone who ends up with a lot of guests. Of course, the 0features are great, but it’s also currently running with a $70 clip coupon, which […]

  • How to find the best gaming console for you in 2023

    Here's a list of the best game consoles you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Microsoft is already reversing some of the limits it put on Bing's AI chat tools

    Microsoft is already lifting some of its Bing AI's chat limits, although there were signs of trouble months earlier.

  • Instagram co-founders' news app Artifact is now open to everyone

    Artifact, the AI-powered news curation app from Instagram's co-founders, is now available to everyone. It has new features, including a way to see articles that are popular among your contacts.

  • Apple is reportedly closer to bringing no-prick glucose monitoring to the Watch

    Apple has supposedly made huge progress on bringing no-prick blood glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch.

  • Meta Prepares For More Job Cuts, To Downsize About 1K In Major Business Overhaul

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) eyed a fresh round of job cuts that could affect thousands of workers likely in the coming months. The Facebook parent consulted human resources, lawyers, financial experts, and top executives to help deflate the company's hierarchy, the Washington Post reports. Meta proposed to push some leaders into lower-level roles, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company's interns. Other managers may end up overseeing a higher n

  • Southwest Fliers: Do This After Booking a Ticket to Get the Best Deal

    Find out how to get the best airfare deal when flying Southwest. After booking a flight, you should keep an eye on airfare prices for your route to see if the price drops before your departure date. It's important to know that while all Southwest fares are refundable as long as you cancel at least 10 minutes before departure, the type of fare you book determines how your refund is issued.

  • You Shouldn’t Use Your Phone Number for Two-Factor Authentication, Anyway

    You should be using two-factor authentication (2FA) with each and every one of your accounts that allows it. You probably already do for at least some accounts, and it probably pisses you off from time to time. Every time you try to log in, you need to find your phone, check the code they texted you, and enter it to proceed. It’s all worth it in the name of account security though, right? Well, kinda. If you’re using your phone number to log into accounts, you’re actually putting yourself at unn

  • TikToker highlights mandatory ‘shutter sound’ on Japanese phones and other major differences between life in Japan and the U.S.

    Ever wonder what it's like to live in Tokyo, Japan? This American TikToker has the deets. The post TikToker highlights mandatory ‘shutter sound’ on Japanese phones and other major differences between life in Japan and the U.S. appeared first on In The Know.

  • Apple Desperately Wants You to Use Your Phone as a Car Key

    It’s been nearly three years since Apple first announced that it would be turning your iPhone into a car key. Given that the tech only worked on a few select BMWs until Kia and Genesis adopted it last year, it’s safe to say the project hasn’t exactly been a rousing success. But Apple hasn’t given up on CarKey, and in fact seems to be doubling down — building a whole new app to try and entice automakers into its digital ecosystem.

  • GenZers who own an Android have lost track of how many times they've been bullied for not having an iPhone but they still refuse to switch

    Two Android users say they've heard all the jokes and comments from their iPhone-wielding friends, but they won't waver.

  • Qualcomm announces software business around its supply chain chips

    Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said it is launching a paid cloud software service to help companies that use its chips keep tabs on goods as they move through the supply chain. The San Diego, California company is the world's biggest provider of chips that help smartphones connect to mobile data networks. Qualcomm Aware, as the new service is called, works with Qualcomm chips that go into tracking devices for shipping containers, pallets, packages and other parts of supply chains to help companies track where their goods and materials are.

  • Here's Why AT&T Needs to Be on Your Radar Right Now

    If there was one thing AT&T's (NYSE: T) fourth-quarter earnings report highlighted, it is just how few people are still actually using traditional telephones. The wireless carrier took a $24 billion charge in goodwill related to its legacy landline business in the quarter, while also taking a $1.4 billion asset abandonment charge tied to wireline conduits no longer needed to support its copper and fiber networks. Since narrowing its business focus last year by spinning off its entertainment unit into Warner Bros Discovery, AT&T has committed to growing its wireless and broadband internet services.

  • OpenAI's Foundry will let customers buy dedicated compute to run its AI models

    OpenAI is quietly launching a new developer platform that lets customers run the company's newer machine learning models, like GPT-3.5, on dedicated capacity. In screenshots of documentation published to Twitter by users with early access, OpenAI describes the forthcoming offering, called Foundry, as "designed for cutting-edge customers running larger workloads." If the screenshots are to be believed, Foundry -- whenever it launches -- will deliver a "static allocation" of compute capacity (perhaps on Azure, OpenAI's preferred public cloud platform) dedicated to a single customer.

  • Markey urges DHS to drop smartphone app for migrants

    Correction: The CBP One app allows migrants to schedule appointments to be considered for a Title 42 exception. A previous version of this article included incorrect information. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) sent a letter Tuesday to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) urging it to discontinue the use of a smartphone app that can be…

  • Snag a powerful gaming laptop for hundreds of dollars off with these post-Presidents Day deals

    Extended Presidents Day deals on gaming laptops are still going strong. Shop today's best deals on Acer, Dell, Lenovo and more.