Apple's Mac Mini M2 falls back to a low of $479

Now's your chance to avoid paying full price for a Mac desktop that has plenty of processing power. Apple's Mac Mini M2 256GB model is down to $479 from $600 at Amazon and B&H. The 20 percent discount brings the Mac Mini M2 back down to its all-time low price — compared to the $500 it's frequently at. The 512GB Mac Mini M2 is also on sale, with a 17 percent price cut, bringing it to $700 from $800.

The Mac Mini 2 is an impressive add-on to any Apple computer and a serious upgrade from the first Mini's release in the early 2000s. The device builds on 2021's M1, and merited an 86 in our review thanks to features like 8GB of RAM, eight CPU cores and ten graphic cores. It's also wild with ports, offering two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, two USB-A, HDMI 2.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack and gigabit Ethernet. Plus, it supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E.

Apple's Mac Mini 2 also offers better airflow than its predecessor, thanks to an elevated base. The device itself is sleek, and with a width and height of 7.75 inches, it won't take up too much room on your desk. All in all, besides the fact that none of the ports face forward, there's not much to dislike about the Mac Mini M2.

