Apple's MacBook Air M2 drops to an all-time low, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

This week's best tech deals include Apple's MacBook Air M2 falling back to an all-time low of $949. While Apple may announce a new Air later this year, the top pick in our best laptops guide is still a strong value at this price if you need a new notebook today. Beyond laptops, several Amazon devices are available for the same prices we saw during Prime Day last month, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $25 and the Echo Show 8 for $60. Google's Pixel Tablet has received its first major discount, while a few wireless earbuds and gaming accessories we like are also on sale. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Apple MacBook Air M2

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip is down to $949 at B&H and Best Buy, matching the lowest price we've tracked. Apple normally sells this 8GB RAM/256GB SSD configuration for $1,099, though we've often seen it go for $50 less elsewhere. Regardless, this is the top pick in our guide to the best laptops, and it earned a review score of 96 last year. It continues to offer almost everything we look for in a mainstream notebook: a thin design, a bright and accurate display, long battery life, a comfortable keyboard, useful speakers and dependable performance for most day-to-day tasks. The storage in this config is technically slower than higher-capacity models, but that shouldn't be a major hindrance unless you plan on doing more intense tasks like media editing.

The older M1-based MacBook Air is still available for an all-time low of $750 if you want to pay as little as possible for a competent MacBook, though you'll have to deal with a more dated design and a mediocre 720p webcam. There's an important caveat to both of these deals, too: According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple could launch an updated 13-inch MacBook Air with a new M3 chip as soon as this October. The current models are still strong values if you need a notebook right now, but if you can afford to wait for the latest and greatest, you may want to hold off.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery

The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery is a pocket-friendly wireless power bank that we've recommended in the past. Right now it's down to $40, which isn't quite an all-time low but is still $20 off its typical going rate.

This 5,000mAh (19.25Wh) battery can't fully refill most iPhones from nothing, and it only charges at 7.5W, so like many wireless models, it won't be as fast as using a cable. It can also get hot. Still, its slim frame snaps easily onto the back of any MagSafe-compatible iPhone, and it can deliver around an 80 percent charge to a standard iPhone 14. It also has a built-in kickstand, so it can prop your phone up when you're not using it. If you really want the convenience of a fully wireless charger, it's a fine value.

Note that Anker sells an "upgraded" version of the 622 with a USB-C port on the side instead of the bottom, though that's a bit more expensive as of this writing. If you're willing to trade some thinness for more power, the 10,000mAh Anker 633 is also worth a look. Just be aware that all of these won't work if you use a case that isn't MagSafe-compatible.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

A number of Amazon devices are available for the same prices we saw during the company's Prime Day sale last month. This time, however, the deals are only available at non-Amazon retailers.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max, for instance, is back down to $25 at Lowe's, Target and Best Buy. That matches the best price we've seen for the 4K streaming stick and comes in about $20 off its average street price. While we generally prefer Roku and Google's streaming platforms over Amazon's Fire OS, the 4K Max is still a suitable option for casual streaming. It supports just about all the major apps and HDR standards, it has Alexa voice controls built into its remote and it's fairly quick to load menus.

You'll get the most out of any Fire TV device if you already use Amazon services like Prime Video or Alexa, as Fire OS tends to prioritize the company's own offerings throughout the UI. You'll have to deal with ads as well, and there's no support for Apple AirPlay or Google Cast. For $25, though, those issues might be easier to look past.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

If you're looking to add streaming functionality to an older 1080p or 720p display, note that the 1080p version of the Google Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for $20 at various retailers. That's $10 off the streaming dongle's typical going rate and within $2 of its all-time low.

This model is effectively identical to the 4K Chromecast we recommend in our media streamer guide, only it maxes at a 1080p resolution, comes with 0.5GB less RAM and doesn't support Dolby Vision HDR. Otherwise, it provides the same extensive app support, impressive search and intuitive interface. Like the 4K model, you'd get this if you want a streamer that's more proactive about recommending shows and movies you might like based on your viewing history. Just note that, unlike Roku's streamers, there's no AirPlay support. You can read our review for more details.

Amazon Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 is down to an all-time low of $60 at Lowe's, Kohl's, Target and Best Buy. That's $70 below Amazon's MSRP and $15 below the price we usually see when the device is on sale.

The Echo Show 8 is the top Alexa pick in our guide to the best smart displays and earned a review score of 87 in 2021. If you already prefer Alexa over the Google Assistant for smart home matters, this should be the best balance of price and utility: It's cheaper and less cumbersome than the Echo Show 10, but its 8-inch display and 13-megapixel camera are much better suited to streaming, glancing at information and making video calls than the diminutive Echo Show 5. It's a clear upgrade in the sound department as well. If you do want a smaller display for a bedside table, though, the 5.5-inch model is also back at its Prime Day price of $45.

Amazon Echo Dot

For a more affordable Echo device, the latest Echo Dot is back at its all-time low of $23. The Clock variant, which includes an LED display for displaying the time and other basic info, is also down to a low of $30. The globe-shaped Dot is the "best under $50" pick in our smart speaker buying guide, as it offers all the Alexa functionality you'd expect, plus balanced sound quality for its size. A set of useful tap controls let you whack the speaker to pause music or snooze alarms as well. There's no 3.5mm jack to connect to larger speakers, and no always-listening device like this will ever be ideal for the privacy-conscious. But if you're already sold on the usefulness of smart speakers, this is one of the better bargains in that market.

Amazon Fire HD 10

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is on sale for $75 at Target and Best Buy, matching another Prime Day discount. For reference, this 10.1-inch tablet has normally sold around $140 in recent months. Though it's a few years old at this point, the Fire HD 10 remains the best value for those interested in a Fire tablet. Its 1080p display is large and sharp enough for enjoying video, its processor is just powerful enough for casual streaming and web browsing, and it gets a solid 10 or so hours of battery life.

You'll still have to deal with the usual trade-offs of a Fire slate: The app selection is severely limited compared to iPadOS or Android, with no Google services; you'll see lock screen ads unless you pay an extra fee; and the OS goes out of its way to steer you toward Amazon services. Still, if you just want a cheap slate for browsing the web, using Alexa and consuming Amazon e-books and media, there isn't much better for less than $100.

SK Hynix Gold P31

If you want to speed up the storage performance of an older desktop or laptop, the SK Hynix Gold P31 is a well-regarded internal SSD that's received high marks elsewhere for its power efficiency. Right now, both the 1TB and 2TB models of the drive are down to new all-time lows: the former at $50, and the latter at $93. This is a PCIe 3.0 drive, so it's not the absolute fastest model available, nor is it compatible with the PlayStation 5. For most people looking to load up games or transfer large files, though, it's a great value at these deal prices. It also comes with a five-year warranty.

Google Pixel Tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet has dropped to $439 for a 128GB model, which marks the first significant discount we've seen for the 11-inch slate since it arrived in June. That’s $60 off its list price. If you need more storage, the 256GB model is $80 off at $519. We think Samsung's Galaxy Tab devices work better purely as Android tablets, but the Pixel Tablet’s big hook is that it can attach to an included speaker dock and double as a Nest Hub Max-style smart display. If that functionality sounds useful to you, it may be worth grabbing. We gave the device a review score of 85 last month.

Logitech G203 Lightsync

The white version of the Logitech G203 Lightsync is available for $20 at Amazon when you clip a $5 on-page coupon. That's roughly $10 below its usual street price. The G203 is the top budget pick in our guide to the best gaming mice thanks to its reliable tracking and sturdy, lightweight (85g) frame. There are a couple of customizable buttons on the side, and the overall shape should work for both righties and lefties. It's certainly on the smaller side, its scroll wheel is somewhat mushy and its rubber cable isn't super flexible, but for $20 it's hard to do better.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is down to $152 at Amazon, which is about $30 lower than its average street price in recent months. If stock runs dry at Amazon, it's available for $2 more at Best Buy. The Cloud Alpha Wireless is the top wireless pick in our guide to the best gaming headsets, mainly due to its astounding battery life, which can last more than 300 hours on a charge. Its microphone and bass-heavy sound profile aren't nearly as class-leading, but they're fine, and the whole thing is comfortable to wear for hours at a time. The big catch is that you shouldn't bother with HyperX's companion software, as there've been various reports of it introducing significant latency. The headset only works over a USB dongle, too, not Bluetooth or a cable, and it's not compatible with Xbox.

Anker Soundcore Motion+

The Anker Soundcore Motion+ is back down to $80 at Amazon and Soundcore when you use the $20 on-page coupon. That's $10 more than the lowest price we've seen but still $20 below Anker's list price. We recommend the Soundcore Motion+ in our guide to the best portable Bluetooth speakers: It's not especially small or light, but it can get loud enough to fill a crowded room, and it delivers a more spacious sound than most speakers in this price range. Its IPX7 water-resistance rating means it can survive in the pool or shower, and it has a 3.5mm input for connecting other devices. The 12 to 15 hours of battery life is a plus as well.

EarFun Air Pro 3

Along those lines, the EarFun Air Pro 3 is available for $60 with an on-page coupon at Amazon. We saw these wireless earphones go for $10 less on Prime Day, but this is a $20 drop from EarFun's list price all the same.

The Air Pro 3 is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best budget wireless earbuds. It has a similar feature set as our top pick, the Soundcore Space A40, with serviceable active noise cancellation, support for wireless charging and multipoint connectivity, IPX5 water resistance and a stable fit. While its excited sound isn't for everyone, it does gives hip-hop and electronic music an intense bass response. Its battery life and ANC aren't quite as impressive as the Space A40's, but if you want to save some cash or just prefer an AirPods-style "stem" design, it's a strong alternative.

Nothing Ear Stick

The Nothing Ear Stick is an honorable mention in that same guide, and it's now down to $79 at Nothing's online store. That's still a bit pricey for open-style earbuds that inherently lack deep bass, but it's $20 less than usual.

We recommend the Ear Stick to those who hate the feeling of truly in-ear headphones, as that open design rests on the concha instead of going all the way into the ear canal. While the $50 Amazon Echo Buds are a better overall value, the Ear Stick has a more fashionable design, with a transparent case that twists open like a tube of lipstick. Its audio quality is solid for this style of earbud (and can be customized if needed), while the AirPods-style touch controls are easy to use. Battery life is passable at 6-ish hours per charge. Just remember that this type of design barely blocks outside noise, so it's not ideal for a flight or crowded office.

Apple AirTag

The Apple AirTag is back down to $25 at Amazon and Walmart, which is only a modest $4 discount but nevertheless matches the lowest price we've seen this year. The AirTag is the "best for iPhones" pick in our guide to the best Bluetooth trackers, as it leverages Apple's giant Find My network and ultra-wideband wireless tech to locate lost items accurately.

Bluetooth trackers like this have certainly faced their share of scrutiny in recent years, as there've been numerous cases of bad actors using the devices to track unsuspecting victims, prompting Apple and Google to develop new anti-stalking measures. The device can be unintentionally overactive about sending alerts, and on a much less serious note, it lacks a ring hole or built-in adhesive to easily affix the device to something like a keychain. All that said, if you own an iPhone and just want some extra peace of mind in case you lose your wallet, keys or whatever else, the AirTag is one of the better options available.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 + Z Fold 5 pre-orders

Amazon still has a number of pre-order deals for Samsung's upcoming crop of foldable phones and smartwatches. The 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available with a $150 Amazon gift card for $1,000, while the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 5 is bundled with a $200 gift card for $1,800. When those phones become widely available on August 11, they'll start with half the storage space. The $300 Galaxy Watch 6 and $400 Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, meanwhile, are each available with a $50 gift card. We'll have reviews for all these devices in the near future, but if you already know you're going to get one, consider this a PSA. For early impressions, you can read our hands-on previews for the Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Watch 6.

49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC)

If you want to go all-out on your next monitor, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a mammoth 49-inch display that's excessive in almost every way. Its curved QD-OLED panel has a 32:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, 5,120 x 1,440 resolution and dual built-in speakers alongside the usual color, contrast and response time benefits. We haven't tested the device ourselves, but other reviews around the web have been glowing.

The downside is that it costs $2,200. That's a lot! Right now, though, the device is $400 off. Clearly, that's lightyears from cheap, and even at that price, the panel won't get as bright as the best non-OLED options. But if money is no object, this looks to be as high-end as ultrawide monitors currently get, and now it's a smidge less expensive.

