Apple's Pay Later installment credit scheme will live under a new lending subsidiary

Devin Coldewey
·3 min read

The news that Apple would offer its own "buy now, pay later" service splitting any Apple Pay bill into installments hit the fintech lending world like a thunderbolt. But it turns out the new feature, while simple for consumers, necessitated a bit of backstage reorganizing at Apple, including a whole new subsidiary that will run it.

The new feature, called Apple Pay Later, lets users pay for purchases with four equal payments made every two weeks, with no interest or fees. This type of "bill me later" type payment has been popular lately as an addition to online retail at checkout, where companies like Affirm and Klarna offered easy ways to overcome "confirm order" hesitancy with similar schemes.

The thing is that Apple is a consumer tech company, and lending and credit are financial services, part of an industry with its own separate rules and regulations. There are standards for these things that mean an organization needs to meet certain requirements to have its issued loans insured, be eligible for certain interest rates and so on.

While Apple has partnered with payment providers and others on the financial side of things before in order to make Apple Pay and Wallet work, Pay Later represents the first time the company is handling the actual loans, risk management and credit checks itself. This may come as little surprise to anyone watching Apple's recent moves in fintech, adding a contactless card payment option for iPhone-based checkout and then paying some $150 million for the British banking startup Credit Kudos in March.

In order to do it internally, Apple had to form a fully owned but separate subsidiary called Apple Financing LLC, Apple confirmed to TechCrunch after Bloomberg first reported the news today. This company will be doing the actual work of assessing and issuing credit in compliance with the usual requirements and obtain the necessary licenses to work in each regulatory jurisdiction. And of course if everything goes up in flames, only the LLC burns down.

It's important to note that Apple did not get a bank charter for its new Financing LLC — though banks are often lenders, the reverse is not always true. It's partnering with Goldman Sachs as the Mastercard credential provider rather than take on that role itself, and Pay Later uses the Mastercard Installments program as its basis.

To sign up, you'll need a debit card — can't pay down credit with more credit. And Apple said it will conduct a "soft" credit pull to make sure you're all good in the eyes of the all-seeing, all-deciding credit gods without setting off any alarms.

The new feature is expected to cause a serious shift in the payments world, as several BNPL startups are highly valued. But Apple will take an enormous bite out of their business with Pay Later; even if there are many businesses that don't take Apple Pay and wish to include installment plans, there will be competitive pressure to match Apple's minimal conditions and cost to merchants. Expect serious changes to this corner of fintech soon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Buy now, pay later stocks roiled by Apple's entry

    Buy now, pay later stocks roiled by Apple's entry

  • All the handy iOS 16 features Apple didn't tell you about

    Apple had a ton of big hits in its iOS 16 announcements including a lock screen revamp, updates to Photos and improved Mail app experience. As more people are testing the iOS 16 developer beta, some small yet nifty features are being discovered every day. Apple really homing in on Focus with this year's update, urging users to build customizable profiles according to their needs.

  • Apple will be forced to sell an iPhone with a USB-C charging port in the EU 'by autumn 2024' — unless it ditches the charging port altogether

    Apple could technically sidestep the new USB-C charging requirement in the EU by introducing an iPhone that exclusively charges wirelessly.

  • Microsoft scales back operations in Russia

    STORY: Microsoft is scaling back its operations in Russia. The tech giant said Wednesday (June 8) that it would fulfil all existing obligations to customers in the country. A suspension of new sales announced in March remains in effect. The firm blamed the move on a changed economic outlook and the impact on its business there. Bloomberg News, which first reported the news, said more than 400 employees would be affected. Microsoft joins a string of big names in scaling back or pulling out of Russia altogether. Fellow U.S. giants Apple and Dell have already severed ties with the country. The latest news came amid reports that the EU is considering a ban on providing cloud services to Russia. That’s according to a Brussels official. It’s unclear how the ban would be enforced, as the top cloud providers are U.S. firms including Microsoft, Apple and Google.

  • 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    What follows are three promising stocks selected by a team of Fool.com contributors that could deliver similar returns on the other side of the market madness. John Ballard (Alibaba): The leading e-commerce platform in China has been through the gauntlet over the last 12 months. Over the last year, shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) are down 53% following the Chinese government's recent scrutiny over large internet platforms.

  • Costco discussing membership rate hikes after renewals hit 90%

    Costco is discussing membership rate hikes, which usually take place every 5 1/2 years, with nearly all members signing up for a renewal

  • Apple Will Handle Lending Itself With New Pay Later Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will handle the lending itself for a new “buy now, pay later” offering, sidestepping partners as the tech giant pushes deeper into the financial services industry.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for Ex

  • Retail Intel: The Good Feet Store Opens 200th Location + More News

    FN covers all the retail moves by global chains and brands, as well as independent mom-and-pop businesses, openings, closings and more.

  • Rivian Writes Letter to Shareholders — Here’s What It Says

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian -- which had a blockbuster IPO in November but has since been struggling with supply chain issues and chip shortages -- recently had its first annual shareholder...

  • Two major retailers, including first prototype store in Georgia, coming to Columbus center

    The new stores will combine to fill nearly 50,000 square feet vacated by Toys R Us.

  • Hal, the 'Walking Skeleton' Who Was Tied to a Tree for Days, Recovers and Finds His New Family

    Hal was so emaciated when he was rescued that the big goofball is now barely recognizable.

  • Inoue unleashed 'hardest punch I've ever been hit with' - Donaire

    Nonito Donaire said he was felled by "the hardest punch I've ever been hit with" as bantamweight king Naoya Inoue inflicted a sensational second-round stoppage on the Filipino veteran in Saitama.

  • Are retail investors better at picking stocks than hedge funds? Bank of America says the answer is yes.

    Turns out, there is some merit to 'the wisdom of crowds' --- at least when it comes to investment returns, says BofA Global

  • Apple defeats class action over Meltdown, Spectre security flaws

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Apple Inc of defrauding customers by selling iPhones and iPads whose processors proved vulnerable to two cybersecurity flaws first disclosed in 2018. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California said customers failed to prove that they overpaid for their devices because Apple knowingly concealed defects, and provided security patches that made its devices significantly slower. The lawsuit was filed after Apple and other companies including Alphabet Inc's Google revealed the Meltdown and Spectre flaws, which could let hackers access computer devices and steal their memory contents, in January 2018.

  • Three signs the US housing boom is petering out

    Average mortgage rates have shot up to more than 5% from around 3% at the beginning of the year. Lower housing affordability is pushing half of US homebuyers to tears, according to a recent Zillow survey. Mortgage applications in the US dropped by 6.5% in the week ending on June 3, to its lowest level in 22 years, according data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) released today.

  • Facebook Changed Its Name. Now It’s Changing Its Ticker. What It Could Mean for the Stock.

    Changes to ticker symbols have been associated with lower trading volumes in the wake of the change.

  • Twitter Reassures Staff on Musk Deal, Sees Vote by August

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s top lawyer reassured staff Wednesday that the deal to sell the company to billionaire Elon Musk is still progressing, and that a shareholder vote will occur in late July or early August, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's June-Quarter Report?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Buy 3,164 Shares of This Dividend Stock

    Passive income can grant individuals financial flexibility to choose what they want to do with their time.

  • How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    Annuities are an ideal option for investors seeking regular income in retirement. They pay out a fixed stream of payments on a monthly or annual basis that you can never outlive. Here's how much you'd get per month if you … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.