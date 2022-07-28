Apple's privacy changes, TikTok competition inescapable for Meta, for now

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with Facebook's logo is seen in front of displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration
Eva Mathews
·2 min read

By Eva Mathews

(Reuters) - Stiff competition from TikTok and Apple Inc's privacy changes will remain a cause for concern for Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc in the near term, Wall Street analysts said.

At least 10 brokerages cut their price targets on Meta after the company reported its first-ever quarterly revenue drop on Wednesday, highlighting challenges faced by U.S. companies from a stronger dollar as well as worries of an impending recession.

Shares of the company, which also owns Whatsapp, were trading at $161.65 before the bell, adding to its year-to-date losses of 50%.

Apple upended the digital ad industry when it introduced new iPhone privacy controls last year that hurt the ability for companies such as Meta and Snap Inc to target and measure ads on their apps.

That, coupled with TikTok's growth is exacerbating recessionary fears, according to analysts.

"Tough comps, macro and FX are certainly part of the near-term story, but TikTok competition and Apple iOS changes will both have a bigger impact than expected in 2022," J.P. Morgan analysts said.

Reels, a short video product Meta is increasingly inserting into users' feeds to compete with TikTok, cannibalizes more profitable content and will be a headwind in the short term before eventually boosting income, company executives said.

Many analysts also expect Meta could return to stronger growth in 2023, but noted the sputtering start to its metaverse dream, as regulators clamp down on big tech firms, setting back their innovation plans.

Also weighing on Meta's shares was the U.S. Federal Trade Commission seeking a court order to block the company from buying virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited.

Laura Hoy, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, pointed to the inevitable quicksand of negative sentiment around Meta.

The FTC's move is "not only a nuisance for Zuckerberg's vision for a digital future, but a shot across the bow for the entire industry", Hoy said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Recommended Stories

  • YouTube's quarter shows problems Meta may face: TikTok, weakening economy

    Mostly reassuring financial results from Alphabet Inc included one concerning sign for social media companies: Its YouTube service posted its second difficult quarter in a row. Quarterly ad sales at the world's biggest video sharing service grew at the slowest pace since Alphabet began disclosing that data three years ago. This indicates that last week's disastrous earnings report by Snap Inc reflected problems not unique to Snap - and it could also spell trouble for Meta Platforms Inc, whose results are due later on Wednesday.

  • My Bet Is That Meta Has More Downside Ahead

    The parent of Facebook is close to breaking through a major support level after posting disappointing results.

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Quanex, Taiwan Semiconductor, Kronos, Apple, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices

    Quanex, Taiwan Semiconductor, Kronos, Apple, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices have been highlighted in this Investment Ideas article.

  • Meta Platforms Shows Only Limited Potential Ahead of Earnings

    The charts of Facebook's parent are going to need more likes and some aggressive buying before a sustained advance gets underway.

  • Meta’s growth comes to screeching halt as company projects first revenue drop

    The company in its second-quarter earnings report said it anticipates lower than predicted revenue of $26bn to $28.5bn

  • Market indices decline into the red, Walmart drags stocks lower

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs look at which stocks are moving markets to the downside on Tuesday.

  • Facebook Parent Meta’s Revamp Gains Urgency Amid Sales Retreat

    Efforts to remake Facebook parent Meta Platforms is taking on a new sense of urgency after the company posted its first-ever quarter of falling sales.

  • German Electric Carmaker e.Go Will Go Public Via Athena SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Next.e.GO Mobile SE, a German maker of compact electric vehicles, is going public through a merger with a blank-check firm to create a company valued at $913 million, including debt.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’Kim Jong Un

  • Turkish Inflation Crisis Rages But Central Banker Isn’t Blinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’Kim Jong Un Says He’s Ready to Fight US, ‘Eliminate’ South KoreaTurkey’s central bank governor downplayed

  • Dow Pauses, Meta Slumps—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Recent gains have been driven by the narrative that the Federal Reserve will soon slow down the pace of interest rate hikes.

  • As Zuckerberg bets on TikTok-style videos, Meta heads for first-ever revenue drop

    Meta's future may lie in the metaverse, but when the company reports results on Wednesday, investors will be focused on two more immediate bets: pumping up short-video offering Reels to compete with TikTok and rebuilding its ads system after Apple throttled access to user data. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg believes that will take time, and that the company needs to speed up the process, he told staffers on a call late last month. The discussion hit on key issues that will be watched in Meta's quarterly results release on Wednesday.

  • This Stock Is Getting a Charge From Its Latest Earnings

    Action Alerts PLUS holding Mastercard delivered their second-quarter earnings today and much like competitor Visa , which we discussed in our Alert here, the company handily beat on the top and bottom lines. Mastercard posted healthy revenue growth of 21% in a very challenging environment. The company said inflationary pressures are increasing but have yet to significantly affect overall consumer spending.

  • Wall Street Banks Are Divided Over Size of Fed’s Next Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s biggest banks aren’t declaring an end to the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases, though they differ over the size of the next hike in September.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’Kim Jong Un Says He’s Ready t

  • Mastercard tops profit estimates on travel spending boom

    Pent-up demand and the easing of COVID-19 curbs have led to the strongest summer travel season in three years, a boon for card companies that can charge more for overseas transactions. Mastercard said cross-border volumes jumped 58% on a local currency basis in the April-June quarter, helping drive up gross dollar volumes on its network by 14% to $2.1 trillion.

  • Dudley Says Fed Will Hike Rates Much Further Than What Markets Expect

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial markets are underestimating just how far the Federal Reserve will go to tame a decades-high inflation rate, according to former New York Fed President Bill Dudley.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s M

  • Instant View: US Q2 GDP shows 2nd quarter of negative growth

    The U.S. economy contracted again in the second quarter amid aggressive monetary policy tightening from the Federal Reserve to combat high inflation, which could fan financial market fears that the economy was already in recession. Gross domestic product fell at a 0.9% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance estimate of GDP on Thursday.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Who owns the most shares of Apple? Here's a look at the company's biggest shareholders.

    As of February 2021, Apple's biggest shareholder was the Vanguard Group, which owned more than 1.3 billion shares of the company's 16 billion.