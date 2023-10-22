Apple's rumored October Mac launch may happen after all

This month has been filled with conflicting rumors of an Apple product launch that either will or won’t happen, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman now says the October event is on, and it could bring a long overdue iMac upgrade. In the Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that sources close to Apple said a Mac launch is in the works for this month. Based on current retail supplies and shipping dates for certain models, Gurman suggests we could see a new iMac and possibly some new MacBook Pros.

“Apple retail stores are in short supply of the iMac, as well as the 13-inch MacBook Pro and high-end MacBook Pro — two other models that may be due for a refresh,” Gurman wrote, noting that current shipping estimates for these models show delays until November. That, plus the timing of the company’s earnings call — in November this year, instead of October — suggests Apple has something planned. Gurman speculates the launch event may take place on October 30 or 31.

The 24-inch M1 iMac came out in April 2021 and hasn’t been updated since, making it a good candidate for a refresh. The 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, which was released in June 2022, is also due for an upgrade.