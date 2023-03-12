Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro are back on sale for $200

If you’ve been waiting for Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro to go on sale, your patience has paid off. On Amazon, the earbuds are currently $50 off, making them just $200. That’s a return to the all-time low price they hit at the start of February .

Despite similar appearances, the second-generation AirPods Pro feature some notable upgrades over their 2019 predecessor. To start, the inclusion of Apple’s new H2 chip means the earbuds boast better noise cancellation performance and a more functional transparency mode. Audio quality is similarly improved, as is integration with Apple products. They also come with touch controls, a feature missing from the original model, and modestly improved battery life.

Of course, they’re not perfect. The touch controls can take a while to master, and battery life, despite improvements, is not as good as some competing models. You also need an iPhone or iPad to get the most out of the AirPods Pro, making them less compelling options for Android users. Still, they’re an excellent option for iOS users , especially when you can get them for less than their usual street price.

