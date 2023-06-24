Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro are back on sale for $200

Apple makes some of the best earbuds you can use with an iPhone, and now you can buy a pair of AirPods Pro for less than you would typically pay for them. The second-generation model has dropped back to its all-time low price of $200, or $50 off the AirPods Pro’s usual $250 price.

Apple Apple AirPods Pro $200 $249 Save $49 The second-generation AirPods Pro are among the best Bluetooth earbuds you can pair with an iPhone or other Apple device. $200 at Amazon

Similar appearances aside, the 2022 AirPods Pro are a significant upgrade over the original 2019 model. Thanks to a more powerful H2 chip, the new AirPods Pro boast better audio quality and improved ANC capabilities. They also offer one of the best transparency modes on any set of wireless earbuds on the market right now. The AirPods Pro aren’t perfect, however. Battery life is so-so and the new touch controls could be more intuitive. But for $200, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another pair of Bluetooth headphones that offers the mix of features and convenience that the AirPods Pro do.

